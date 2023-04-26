STAUNTON – Maaliah Cabell is headed to Blacksburg, while Reece Levin is headed to Winchester.
Before college athletics puts the two Staunton High seniors on different paths, the two student-athletes — friends since elementary school — announced their college plans together at a press conference on Tuesday.
Cabell announced that he would attend Virginia Tech as a jumper on the track & field team.
Levin will head up I-81 North, joining the Shenandoah University Hornets football team.
Both athletes share the reputation of being even better people.
In the eyes of their coaches and administrators, it couldn’t happen to two more admirable guys.
“I can’t think of a more deserving kid than Maaliah,” said Terrell Mickens, who coached Cabell in basketball and now track. “He’s such a great kid. It’s nice to see him pursue his dream in track. And he’s breaking all the records here at the high school.”
The ACC-bound Cabell set the outdoor high jump record at high school with a jump of 6-9 1/4, eclipsing the old mark set by Fred Jordan in 1980. The 2023 indoor state champion and meet record holder in the long jump, Cabell broke Dwight Simmons’ outdoor long jump mark with a jump of 23-5 in his first outdoor meet of 2023.
Cabell also received all-American honors at the Adidas Invitational in both the high jump and long jump recently.
He’s excited about being a Hokie.
“I liked the coaching at Virginia Tech,” Cabell said. “I like the way he coaches. That was the biggest nail in the coffin.”
A naturally gifted athlete, Cabell has a high ceiling. To compete at the ACC level, he knows he needs to be at his best routinely.
“More consistency in my jumps all the time,” he said. “Being consistent is the main thing they want to see.”
Levin didn’t take the traditional path to college football. He didn’t play the sport in an organized fashion until his sophomore year. At different points in the past season, Levin impacted three phases of the game while helping Staunton to a 7-3 record this past regular season.
After falling in love with the sport, he took control of his recruiting process, editing his highlight films the Saturday after Friday games.
Levin then emailed local colleges that would be a good fit on his own.
“I looked up e-mails,” Levin said. “And I heard a lot of no [answers], and a lot of got left on read. In the process, a few people were like, ‘Hey, come for a visit.’ I found Shenandoah, and I was like, ‘Here’s my shot.’ The guys and the coaching staff were welcoming. I could really see myself playing there. At spring ball practice, I went up there and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m coming here.’”
Staunton High School football coach Mike Bell loves Levin’s approach to the game.
“It’s always a positive thing, especially when you have someone like Reece, who is probably one of the hardest working players I’ve ever had,” Bell said. “He doesn’t miss a workout, and when he’s there, he gives it everything he has. When you a player’s hard work dedication rewarded, it always feels good.”
A large crowd of family members, high school teammates and supporters of Staunton High School athletics gathered in front of the Paul Hatcher gymnasium to watch the two senior upperclassmen make their announcements.
It was a testament to how beloved both athletes are within their school communities.
In a time of year when seniors start to do things together for the last time, Levin and Cabell were glad they celebrated their future steps together.
“It’s really cool,” Cabell said, “to sign with one of your best friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.