FORT DEFIANCE — It was a battle on the softball field Tuesday night in Fort Defiance as Wilson Memorial held on for a big 4-3 Shenandoah District victory over the Indians on the road.
The fifth inning was the game’s differential as the Green Hornets found huge offensive production from their seventh and eighth batters. With the bases loaded and two outs, freshman third baseman Emma Lane crushed the second pitch of the at-bat off of the fence in left-center that brought in two runs to put the visitors back in the lead at 3-2 (the team had previously led 1-0). One batter later, senior outfielder Jayden Glass followed with a bloop infield RBI single that gave the team an insurance run.
In what was a crucial moment in the fifth inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Wilson Memorial sophomore outfielder Gabby Shaver reached first base on a dropped third strike. Senior catcher Kailyn Ketchum followed by popping out to second base, which would have been the third out of the inning. Lane and Glass then followed with their back-to-back hits to give the team the lead.
The Indians got a run back in the home half of the fifth inning. The team was unsuccessful bringing in the tying run in either the sixth or seventh innings despite putting the tying run on base in both.
Backed by the run support, standout sophomore pitcher Caylee Stevens did her thing in the circle and tossed a complete-game victory. Even as the team fell behind 2-1, Stevens held her composure well and attacked the batters, while letting her defense help her along the way. Stevens walked just one batter in her seven innings in the circle, while striking out three.
"It's was big, but that's who Caylee is", Hornets head coach Bobby Humphrey said on Stevens staying focused despite surrendering the lead early in the second inning. "Her circle presence is so important and it allows the rest of the team to feed of off that. That's just who she is, she's so consistent."
The seventh and eighth batters in the lineup were big for the Green Hornets as Lane and Glass each had two hits and drove in three of the four runs.
"Jayden needed those hits for her confidence and Emma has not played every game and for her to come in and have two base hits was big,” Humphrey said. “I'm just happy for the girls. We can talk about how crucial it was for the team, but it was crucial for those two and their mentality.”
The Indians who had won five of their last seven games prior to Tuesday evening left seven stranded on base. Senior pitcher Abby Campbell and sophomore catcher Calleigh Wilkerson led the team with two hits a piece. Junior infielder Lauren Knott drove in two runs, both coming in the bottom of the second inning when she ripped a two-run single in between first and second base.
Campbell, who started in the circle for Fort Defiance, was nearly unhittable as she gave up just one run on one hit, while striking out 13 in 5.1 innings. Freshman Aiden Murphy, who relieved Campbell in the fourth inning, suffered the loss after giving up three unearned runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.
The Green Hornets (6-11, 6-4 Shenandoah) next will host Augusta County rival Riverheads on Friday in district action, while the Indians (8-8, 4-4 Shenandoah) visit the Gladiators on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.