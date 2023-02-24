PENN LAIRD — If you're old school, the R.E. Lee teams of the early-to-mid 2000s were as dominant as any boys basketball team in the area, or state, in recent memory.
But if you're new school, you may look at Spotswood in that same light, as the Trailblazers have won 14 Valley District titles in 18 seasons under head coach Chad Edwards, including the last 11 in a row, and have been a regular at the state tournament.
However, the one difference between the two programs is that the Leemen won multiple state crowns during that time under legendary coach Paul Hatcher.
As for Spotswood, it's still aiming for its first under the SHS alum Edwards.
On Saturday, the two programs will rekindle an old rivalry, and both now have a chance for a state ring this year after the No. 1 Trailblazers handled business in a 54-34 win over No. 5 Rustburg in the Region 3C boys basketball semifinals Thursday in Penn Laird.
"It means a lot. It's a big accomplishment, and we should all be proud of it," Spotswood guard Jackson Li said. "But we want to win a regional championship on Saturday too."
Staunton, the No. 2 seed previously known as R.E. Lee High School, held off a late rally from sixth-seeded Charlottesville for a 65-63 win in the other regional semifinal.
As a result, the Storm will return to Penn Laird for a rematch with the Trailblazers — Spotswood won the only regular-season meeting 53-40 on Dec. 28 — on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both teams have clinched a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, but a regional championship trophy, a first-round state home game, and bragging rights around the Shenandoah Valley will surely be at stake.
But first, Spotswood had to take on a pesky Rustburg squad, fresh off a quarterfinal road win over fourth-seeded Wilson Memorial, and it certainly faced some challenges early on.
The Red Devils, led by the junior backcourt duo of Elijah Sherard and Tayvon Vassal-Crider, came out at a torrid pace, quickly penetrating the SHS defense, finding quick and open 3s outside, and using big man Andrew Burke's athleticism to their advantage.
"Rustburg is a good team," Edwards said. "They've got a good collection of guards and I thought their quickness and speed got us on our heels a little bit, combined with early foul trouble. The message at halftime was, 'Guys, we've got good guards, too. And we're quick and athletic also. We're not in foul trouble now. Let's go out and turn it loose and just get after them more in the press.' The kids did a great job of that."
Trailing 23-21, the Trailblazers came out in the second half and shut down Rustburg defensively while also getting their offense in a rhythm in a hurry.
"If you have open shots, shoot with confidence and without hesitation," Edwards said was his offensive message to the team at the break. "I thought we got good shots in the first half. We were amped up and ready to go, and we missed a lot. There was a lot of adrenaline, but I thought we settled in the second half and made shots."
Defensively in the third quarter, there was a visible difference in Spotswood's approach as Li suddenly was tightening in as an on-the-ball defender on junior guard Terrence Parrish, SHS junior forward Jonathan Harding was locked in on shutting down Rustburg's Sherard, and sophomore forward Rayne Dean was putting a body on Burke in the paint.
The result was the Red Devils scoring 11 second-half points — only two in the fourth — and the Trailblazers running away with a convincing 20-point blowout victory.
"I'd venture to guess that was Jackson's season high on deflections," Edwards said. "Some nights, we need him to be more of a help team defender but I challenged him to do a better job on No. 11 and be a more active defender, and he answered the bell."
Li is an All-Valley District player who serves a valuable role as a leader and high IQ player for the Trailblazers with an ability to get hot in a hurry from 3-point range.
But when playing for Edwards, being a good defender is a must if you want to be successful, and Li is well are of that.
"We're a defensive program," Li said. "You have to play good defense if you want to play. If you're just an offensive player, you won't see the court that much."
The junior guard finished with five points, five rebounds, and a steal, earning credit from his coach for limiting Parrish, who had three first-half 3s, throughout the second half. Parrish finished with 11 points.
"Last year, my role was more of a shooter," Li said. "This year, it's more as an all-around player helping on defense. I'm much more active on defense. At halftime, [Edwards] told us we needed to turn it up and that's what we did there in the third quarter."
Harding's role as a shutdown defender has been prominent since his varsity debut in the 2020-21 season, but he's become especially pivotal in the past year.
Last season, Harding took fewer shots than he did during his debut season, relying on other players to score while he tended to do the dirty work for Spotswood.
"It makes me feel good helping the team out with my defense," Harding said. "I just don't want them to score. That's my main goal each night."
As a result, it would have been easy for the soft-spoken junior to shy away from scoring opportunities and instead focus on his strengths.
Instead, the 6-foot-2 forward stayed ready, and after weeks of waiting for his opportunity, he was rewarded Thursday with several big offensive buckets.
"Jon is always assigned to the other team's best player," Edwards said. "He made [Sherard] work hard to get shots. I'm so happy for him when he scores. He's so selfless and a lot of kids might shy away after a season's worth of not needing to score, not getting many shots. He rose to the occasion tonight. I've been in his ear, saying, 'Hey, as teams scout us, you're going to get scoring opportunities. Don't hold yourself back. When you get them, score.' He had double digits tonight when we needed it most."
Harding finished 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe, totaling 10 points while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out an assist in the victory.
"It feels good when a team isn't expecting me to come up with big points, and it felt good just to score a lot," said Harding, a three-year starter for the Trailblazers. "I don't really feel the pressure because we've had other games where we've had injured guys and I've had to play more minutes. You just have to step up in the moment and do what I do."
Dean, the 6-foot-4 physical sophomore forward for Spotswood, had another solid offensive night with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting while dishing out two assists.
But it was his effort on the glass, particularly in the second half, as he kept the 6-foot-4 senior Burke from creating second-chance opportunities, helping the Trailblazers get out in transition quicker. Dean finished the contest with nine rebounds.
"His rebounding, particularly in the second half, was huge," Edwards said about the multi-sport standout. "The guy he was matched up against was one of the best athletes and best offensive rebounders we've gone against, and Rayne really had some tough, manly rebounds. When we're able to pressure and limit teams to one shot, that's when we're at our best. Without Rayne's rebounding, I don't think we make that run."
Camryn Pacheco, the Spotswood sophomore point guard and Valley District Player of the Year, didn't have his best shooting night, hitting just 3-of-9 shots from the field.
But despite that, he still had a significant impact on the game, dishing out a team-high seven assists, grabbing five rebounds, and racking up four steals in a do-it-all performance.
And when Pacheco wasn't at his best, his teammate, Tyler Sprague, certainly was.
Another sophomore, the 6-foot-1 guard showed off the improvement Edwards has raved about all season, scoring 12 points while also earning four steals defensively.
"My confidence grew instantly just from the coaches and players forcing me to get better every day," Sprague said. "They trust me and put me in a position to score, defend."
Sprague, who played sparingly last year as a freshman and has admitted he faced some significant challenges adjusting to the varsity level, has emerged as a big-time player.
Although he's been known for his quickness and development into one of Spotswood's top scorers, his commitment to the defensive end was displayed in Thursday's win.
"He is our most improved player in the program from last season to this season," Edwards said. "He takes pride in getting better and being a complete player. That was on display . He had to be a primary ball handler and a disrupter on defense, and it looked like he does it all the time. I like his mental toughness. He missed some open shots, and a lot of kids could have been shy. He heard the message and trusted his preparation. He's in the gym more than any player in our program, and that work paid off tonight when our team most needed it with a state tournament berth on the line."
When Pacheco went to the bench early with foul trouble, Sprague was thrown into a situation where he had to serve as more than a prolific scorer for the Trailblazers.
He quickly proved capable, dishing out a pair of assists and efficiently running the offense while stepping up as an on-the-ball defender on the other end.
"I was ready for that situation," Sprague said. "We were as a team and we're ready for everything. We practice new situation every day, different situations. It keeps us ready."
When Pacheco returned to the court in the third quarter, one of the first plays he made was a drive to the basket before a long pass to Sprague in the left corner for a 3.
That play represented Pacheco's selflessness and Sprague's readiness and served as a preview for what turned into a dominating second-half Spotswood performance.
"They encourage me to keep shooting," Sprague said about his team. "Even on off nights, good nights, they keep letting you play and give you confidence to keep going."
Ja'Corey Shelton, a sophomore reserve guard, had five points off the bench, including a big first-quarter 3 when the Trailblazers (23-2) desperately needed a bucket.
Ultimately, Spotswood responded to a first-half deficit and displayed the type of efficiency in the second half that made them the area's elite program in recent years.
And with a former Valley District rivalry and the program that many consider the all-time best in the Shenandoah Valley coming up next, Edwards and the Trailblazers, who are headed to their 13th regional championship and 12th state tournament, have left no doubt that they know what's at stake against the Storm on Saturday evening.
"That's the rivalry I've enjoyed most over the years — the old Lee High-Spotswood games," Edwards said. "I have a lot of respect for [Storm head] coach [Terrell] Mickens. I think it's a good matchup. It's two perimeter, guard-oriented teams. It'll be a fun game to watch from a fan's perspective. We're excited to be playing, and it'll be a special night here at Spotswood to play a longtime rival with a regional championship on the line."
