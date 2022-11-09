Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Staunton should be riding high.
But after a 7-0 start, the Storm ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak.
And suddenly, first-year head coach Michael Bell's squad is facing adversity for the first time.
"It's been a tough few weeks, but we just have to play football and enjoy the game," Bell said. "As a coach, you have to stay positive and keep going."
When Bell was announced as the program's new head coach, replacing Jake Phillips after serving as a longtime junior varsity and little league coach in the Staunton area, the excitement was through the roof as players expressed their joy.
And the results followed with the Storm cruising through non-district play before earning a trio of Shenandoah District wins, including an eye-opening 35-21 win over Stuarts Draft on Oct. 7, to eventually win their first seven games of the year.
One of the biggest reasons for that hot start for Staunton was the play of its offense with senior signal-caller Walker Darby leading the way this year.
Darby has completed 69-of-126 passes for 1,017 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 74 carries for 296 yards and four more scores.
Around him, there are multiple weapons able to make big plays in Braylen Fields (572 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns), Marc Geffrard (564 all-purpose yards, six touchdowns) and Thomas Chisley (226 receiving yards, four touchdowns).
And defensively, the Storm are led by standout linebacker Peyton Dunn.
But No. 7 Staunton will face its stiffest competition yet this week as it hits the road to take on No. 2 Heritage-Lynchburg in the Region 3C football quarterfinals.
The Pioneeers' only losses this season came to Dinwiddie and Liberty Christian Academy, which is the top seed in Region 3C, and the team has legitimate Division I talent.
Rising a three-game winning streak that includes a pair of shutouts into the postseason, Heritage is a program that has its sights on a state title this year.
"This week's opponents are an all-around good team," Bell said. "Good size and good speed. They have some players that can make plays at any given moment."
For Staunton, the best thing it can do, according to Bell, is focus on itself.
The Storm have admittedly had a few rough weeks, per the first-year head coach, but the team also showed what it was capable of with seven wins to open the year.
After recent disappointing performances, Staunton is an underdog this week.
And that could be just the role the Storm need to pull off a shocking upset.
"I think the biggest part of the post season is to stay healthy," Bell said. "By now, you pretty much know what to expect from your team and I believe the main focus is to stay healthy."
