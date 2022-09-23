WAYNESBORO — Benefiting with a number of big plays, Staunton stormed past Waynesboro 48-10 on Friday, scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half in Shenandoah District football action at WHS.
Staunton remained unbeaten on the season, running its record to 4-0 and avenged last season's result.
While the Staunton offense put up a lot of points, it was its defense that held down the Little Giants attack.
Staunton was able to keep explosive running back Ryan Barbour out of the end zone and the only Waynesboro points came on a field goal and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.
"Our defense has been solid all year," said SHS head coach Mikey Bell, who is in his first season as head coach at Staunton after being promoted from the assistant coaching ranks. "We always rely on the defense."
Staunton scored twice directly from its defense.
Waynesboro, looking for its first win this season, actually got on the scoreboard first on a 28-yard field goal by Jason Argueta Portillo.
Waynesboro's drive stalled after a screen pass from senior quarterback Blake Jones to Barbour went for 48 yards to the Staunton 14.
But it was all Staunton after that.
Staunton scored twice in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Braylen Fields and again on a fumble recovery scoop and score by senior Troy Tover going for 68 yards.
Another long play resulted in Staunton's third touchdown, this time on a 72-yard scoring strike from senior quarterback Walker Darby to sophomore Marc Geffrard.
The Little Giants special teams put Waynesboro back into the game before halftime when senior linebacker Nazere Vest broke through and blocked a Staunton punt and senior Deyonte Williams raced to the ball in the end zone for a touchdown recovery.
At the half, Staunton led 21-10, but Waynesboro never scored again.
The visitors added two touchdowns in each of the final periods.
Fields scored again in the third quarter on an eight-yard run and again on a perfectly executed counter play scamper for 31 yards.
Staunton continued its onslaught in the fourth period on a 60-yard interception return by Geffrard and finally on a 12-yard TD run by Tovar.
Senior kicker Augustin Miguel made six of seven extra points (one was blocked) and also kicked most of his kickoffs into the end zone.
"Our defense did a good job of rallying around and adjusting," said Staunton junior linebacker Peyton Dunn. "It feels great to return the favor after last year."
Staunton goes out of district to face Harrisonburg next week, while Waynesboro (0-5) plays Buffalo Gap.
Staunton 14 7 14 13 - 48
Waynesboro 3 7 0 0 - 10
First Quarter
W — Portillo 28 field goal
STA — Fields 4 run (Miguel kick)
STA — Tovar 68 fumble recovery (Miguel kick)
Second Quarter
STA — Geffrard 72 pass from Darby (Miguel kick)
W — D. Williams recovery of blocked punt in end zone
Third Quarter
STA — Fields 8 run (Miguel kick)
STA — Fields 31 run (Miguel kick)
Fourth Quarter
STA — Geffrard 60 interception return (kick blocked)
STA — Tovar 12 run (Miguel kick)
