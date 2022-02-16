FORT DEFIANCE — Staunton and Fort Defiance treated the play-in game with all the intensity of a playoff game.
With their season on the line, the Indians mounted a furious eight-point comeback in regulation to force the Storm into overtime.
Staunton, however, pulled away in the extra period for a 65-55 victory in what was arguably the best Shenandoah District boys basketball game of the regular season Wednesday night in Don Landes Gymnasium.
The win-or-go-home scenario brought out the best in both teams and Fort coach Brandon Fulk loved how his team competed in its final game of the season.
“I thought our will to win was exceptional tonight,” Fulk said. “These guys never quit.”
Fort won the opening tip-off and deliberately held the ball for the first two-and-a-half minutes of the contest, before Tyreek Veney scored on a baseline layup. Trailing 6-3, Staunton closed the quarter on an 8-3 run. Johnny Moore’s 3-pointer gave the Storm an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Staunton doubled up Fort in the second quarter, as Maaliah Cabell’s putback of his own miss gave the Storm a 20-10 advantage. Fort responded with a run of its own. Joshua Jones sandwiched a pair of layups in between a in between a Henry Gutshall 3-pointer and layup, closing the lead to six, 23-17. Moore assisted Cabell on the final bucket of the half, giving Staunton a 25-17 edge at the intermission.
Jones shouldered the offense for the Indians in the third quarter, reaching double figures in the quarter with 10 points. His buzzer-beating transition layup cut Staunton’s lead to two points, 36-34, heading ito the winner-take-all fourth quarter.
That set the stage for Fort’s dramatic eight-point comeback to force overtime in the final minutes.
Cabell led Staunton (11-10, 7-5 Shenandoah) with 25 points and Manny Chapman had 21 points, including a three-point play to start overtime. Gutshall led Fort (10-12, 6-6 Shenandoah) with 18 points. Veney chipped in 16 and Jones added 14 in Fort’s season-ending loss.
Staunton 11 14 11 14 15 — 65
Fort Defiance 8 9 17 16 5 — 55
STAUNTON (65) — Simms 4 2-4 10, Hamilton 2 2-5 6, Chapman 6 7-7 21, Moore 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 0-1 0, Desper 0 0-2 0, Cabell 11 3-9 25, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-28 65.
FORT DEFIANCE (55) — Simmons 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jones 7 0-0 14, Veney 3 4-10 16, Hebb , Liskey, , Gutshall 7 2-2 18, Smith 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 0-0 0, Hebb 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-12 55.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 5 (Simms 2, Chapman 2, Moore), Fort Defiance 5 (Veney 2, Gutshall 2, Simmons).
