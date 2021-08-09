Junior standout John Elam shot an even-par 72 as host Staunton (355) edged Fort Defiance (356) by a single stroke in a Shenandoah District golf match at Gypsy Hill Park on Monday.
Wilson Memorial (361) was third at the 18-hole event while Stuarts Draft (383) and Riverheads (392) followed just behind. Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro only had three golfers participate, respectively, and did not qualify for team results.
Fort's Ben Michael had the second-best score of the day with a 77 while Little Giants standout Emily Hamp (80) and Wilson's Grant Wright (84) were just behind.
The rest of the top 10 was Draft's Nick Jones (85), Fort's Wyatt Herman (85), Wilson's Nick Cash (86), Gap's Elijah Trumbo (87), Fort's Spencer Patterson (89), Staunton's Rob Spurlock (91) and Gap's Micah Canterbury (91).
Other top performers were Staunton's Mac Carr (92), Wilson's Alexander Bishop (95), Riverheads' J.P. Crawford (92) and Tye Morris (94), Draft's Ryan Hellenga (93) and Waynesboro's Jackson Darden (96).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.