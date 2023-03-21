Staunton used strong play from the bottom half of the ladder and a pair of doubles victories to earn a 5-4 Shenandoah District girls tennis victory over Riverheads at Mary Baldwin University’s tennis courts on Monday.
Sophomore Felicity Jones, junior Susannah Blanchard, and sophomore Alexis Harris earned wins at the No. 4 through No. 6 spots for the Storm in the victory.
Then, in the doubles matches, Jones and junior Mia Hansen earned an 8-5 victory in the No. 2 match, and Blanchard/Harris won No. 3 by a score of 8-2 to seal the result.
The Gladiators, despite the loss, still impressed as senior standout Ailena Kwiecinski defeated Staunton’s Nevaeh Meidl 8-6 in a thrilling No. 1 singles match.
Other winners for Riverheads included junior Makarah Hollinger at No. 2 singles and junior Brenna Collins at No. 3. Kwiecinski and senior Taia Chandler also came together to earn an 8-3 victory over Meidl/Jayden Miller in the No. 1 doubles match for RHS.
The Storm (2-1, 1-0 Shenandoah), which has now won two straight, is off until April 4, when it travels to district opponent Wilson Memorial for a 4:30 p.m. first serve.
As for the Gladiators (1-1, 0-1 Shenandoah), they face a much quicker turnaround as they’ll head to Quicksburg for a non-district match with Mountain View on Wednesday.
(0) comments
