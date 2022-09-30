Staunton senior quarterback Walker Darby scrambled around the backfield with just north of eight minutes left in the second quarter, launching the ball 30 yards to an open Kealo Smith streaking to the end zone.
It bounced off the Storm’s senior wide receiver’s hands.
Three minutes later, Smith got another chance.
Darby, this time with a cleaner pocket, found Jackson from 20 yards out, who held onto the ball for the first and only score of the game on a wet, chilly and windy Friday night and it proved to be all Staunton needed in a 7-0 non-district win over Harrisonburg in prep football action at HHS.
Why did Darby go back to Jackson? Trust.
“I knew he was gonna make up for it in a big way,” Darby said of his receiver going on four years. He added that he didn’t know Jackson scored until he heard the noise from the Staunton bench. “Love him to death.”
As Jackson ran by the quarterback off the field postgame, after one of the Storm coaches slid face-first onto the slippery grass to a delighted roar from Staunton players, Darby turned to his wideout to say good job.
Hurricane Ian conditions persisted all evening in the Shenandoah Valley, but a different Storm hit Dr. Walter E. Green III field Friday night.
The Darby-Smith connection was all Staunton needed to down winless Harrisonburg.
Multiple Blue Steaks jumped on the sidelines to stay warm. Wind pulsated off the Blue Streaks’ cheerleader’s jackets, and both sidelines bundled up in heavy coats — many with hoods, too.
The weather led both sides to rely heavily on the run game, save for the Darby touchdown toss. Many first-half drives — and more in the second half — ended in turnovers on downs, lost fumbles or recovered fumbles that set offenses behind the chains.
To prepare for the rain, Walker said Staunton’s offense put in an under-center formation to better secure the football.
“We didn’t know if we were gonna end up playing or not and we didn’t know what to prepare for,” Darby said, “But we knew that if we ended up playing, the conditions weren’t gonna be good.”
Play got a whole lot more sloppy in the second half. Both Harrisonburg and Staunton’s opening drives squandered via dropped snaps, both recovered by their offenses, though.
Harrisonburg, after eventually setting itself up at the Staunton 30-yard line after a short Storm punt, fumbled on the first play of the drive with 3:09 left in the third quarter, giving the ball right back to the Storm as heavy rain persisted.
The Blue Streaks (0-6) started to drive the ball as it turned to the fourth quarter on the backs of junior running backs VJ Bullard and Aaron McAfee Jr. But the same story continued — the drive stalled at the Staunton 19-yard line.
One last-ditch effort with Harrisonburg backed up at its own three-yard line with 2:51 left didn’t amount anything. Staunton (5-0) took back over and kneeled out the clock to secure a sloppy, one-score win.
“We can play with anyone,” Smith said. “As long as we have a heart to win, we’re good.”
Staunton 0 7 0 0 — 7
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
STA — Smith20 pass from Darby (Miguel kick), 5:26
