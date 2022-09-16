STAUNTON – In Staunton’s third consecutive win of the season, the Storm showed they could deal with adversity.
Leading by only one possession in the fourth quarter, Staunton made all the winning plays down the stretch, helping the Storm to knock off visiting Rockbridge County 38-21 in non=district football action Friday night.
“I told them this week, I need to see what happened when he had a little adversity,” Staunton first-year head coach Mike Bell said. “And both sides stepped up.”
Staunton senior quarterback Walker Darby sandwiched three touchdown passes inside of two Brayden Fields touchdown runs. Kicker Augustine Miguel also added a 32-yard field goal to account for Staunton’s 38-point offensive outburst.
Staunton (3-0) opens district play next week at Waynesboro.
Staunton 7 14 7 10 — 38
Rockbridge County 7 6 8 0 — 21
