STAUNTON — It took some late fourth-quarter heroics, but Staunton’s unbeaten streak remains in tact.
The Storm scored 21 points in the games final 4:51 for a gutsy 35-21 come-from-behind win over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District football action Friday night at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium.
Staunton led 14-0 before Draft methodically put up 21 unanswered points between the second and fourth quarter.
However, Staunton responded late with a huge defensive stop, an 83-yard score on a reverse by Marc Geffrard and a pair of late touchdown runs by tailback Braylen Fields.
Staunton improved to 6-0 on the season with the victory and a perfect 2-0 in Shenandoah District play.
“It feels good,” Staunton first-year coach Michael Bell said. “They took the lead. We had our backs against the wall. Right before the fourth quarter, I told the kids we had to finish. We had to deal with adversity. Our kids hadn’t had to deal with this before, and they stepped up.”
Stuarts Draft 0 7 7 7 — 21
Staunton 0 14 0 21 — 35
Second Quarter
STA – Geffrard 81-yard halfback pass (Miguel kick)
STA – Johnson 11 run
SD – Altis 21 pass from Graber (Dennison kick)
Third Quarter
SD – Thompson 14 run (Dennison kick)
Fourth Quarter
SD – Graber 14 run (Dennison kick)
STA – Geffrard 83 yard run
STA – Fields 6 run (Miguel kick)
STA – Fields 52 run (Miguel kick)
