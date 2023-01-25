FISHERSVILLE — Behind a big second-quarter run and holding off a fourth-quarter surge, Staunton earned a massive road win.
The Storm earned a hard-fought 55-50 victory at Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District boys basketball action in Fishersville on Tuesday.
With the win, Staunton took sole possession of first place in the district.
The Green Hornets rallied to cut the deficit to one with 1:22 remaining in the game with the help of solid 3-point shooting in the fourth quarter.
But Staunton extended its lead to three with a layup from junior guard Manny Chapman with under a minute left in the game. After that, the Storm would seal the game with clutch free throws from Chapman and senior forward Maaliah Cabell.
Staunton coach Terrell Mickens talked about his team's poise at the line down the stretch.
"Awesome Just awesome, man," Mickens said. "We practice every single day. Maaliah Cabell stepped up and hit two big shots. Manny hit a huge shot … That's huge as a coach. Free throws win games, and we all know that."
Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman was proud of his team's effort in that fourth quarter and pointed out that the switch from a 2-3 zone to man defense created the opportunity for the comeback.
"We went man. We just tried to matchup and tried to keep them out of the paint, make them take tough shots and we did," Hartman said. "We did a good job rebounding, We hit crucial shots down the stretch, Eli [Irving] hit a couple of big ones. Finn [Irving] a couple big ones, and we were that close, and that what [the coaches] we're just talking about. ... I mean, we gave everything we had, and they made a heck of a comeback to make it a game."
Wilson found itself down big late because of the Storm's dominant second quarter. Staunton outscored the Hornets 23-9 in that frame behind tremendous pressure on the basketball on the defensive end of the floor, forcing the Hornets into mistakes that would lead to easy buckets on the other end.
Mickens talked about that defensive switch his team turned on in that quarter and the rest of the game.
"[Wilson] came out wanting to push the basketball," Mickens said. "That's our kind of style of play, so it shocked us a little bit that they were running so much. We had to calm down. I thought the second quarter, we calmed down and got back on defense. That was the key. We got back on defense and we settled down on offense … We started moving the ball, getting the ball in the middle, and created shots for each other."
Hartman also had thoughts on the second quarter of this game and what went wrong for his team.
"We were discombobulated a little bit," Hartman said. "We didn't execute well, we turned the ball over, we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds and gave them extra possessions and they took advantage of it, we dug ourselves a hole that was almost too much to get out of."
The Hornets (10-5, 5-2 Shenandoah), who had a three-game winning streak snapped, were led by senior guard Finn Irving, who had 18 points on the night. The Storm (12-3, 6-1 Shenandoah) have now won six in a row and had three players in double figures as Cabell had 12, Chapman had 11, and junior guard Prodigy Simms also had 11.
"Coach Hartman always talks about [staying] the course," Irving said. "We came out and hit two shots right away that gave us momentum and we fed off the crowd. They made their free throws down the stretch, which prevented us from getting the last shot but we gave it a good effort."
Staunton 12 23 10 10 — 55
Wilson Memorial 14 9 9 18 — 50
STAUNTON (55) — Simms 5 0-0 11, Cabell 4 4-6 12, Stell 2 0-0 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chapman 4 3-4 11, Terry 0 0-0 0, Moore 4 0-0 9, Jones 2 0-0 5, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-10 55.
WILSON MEMORIAL (50) — Podgorski 2 0-0 5, E. Irving 3 0-0 9, Vess 2 2-2 6, F. Irving 7 2-2 18, Schatz 3 0-0 7, Wright 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 5-6 50.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 4 (Simms, Johnson, Moore, Jones), Wilson Memorial 7 (E. Irving 3, F. Irving 2, Podgorski, Schatz).
