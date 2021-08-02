John Elam shot a 72 to earn low-medalist honors and lead Staunton (330) to an impressive season-opening win at the first 18-hole Shenandoah District golf tournament of the year on Monday at Ingleside Golf Course in Staunton.
Fort Defiance (346) finished second in the match, Wilson Memorial was third (367) and Stuarts Draft (385), Waynesboro (397) and Riverheads (429) followed behind. With three golfers, Buffalo Gap was not eligible for the team competition.
The Storm trio of Carr Mac (84), Harrison Wallace (86) and Rob Spurlocker (88) finished eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Storm in the victory.
Wilson Memorial's Chase Snyder (75) was runner-up, followed by Fort Defiance's Ben Michael (77), Waynesboro's Emily Hamp (80), Fort's Spencer Patterson (80), Stuarts Draft's Nick Jones (81) and Buffalo Gap's Elijah Trumbo (84)
Herman Wyatt (90) and Bryce Wagner (99) were also impressive for the second-place Indians along with Riverheads' J.P. Crawford (90), Stuarts Draft's Ryan Hellenga (94) and Waynesboro freshman Jackson Darden (93).
