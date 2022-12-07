STAUNTON — In a battle of unbeaten teams, Staunton came away with the win in non-district play on Tuesday.
The Storm put together a big second quarter to go ahead by double digits, ultimately never looking back en route to a 51-32 victory over Broadway in boys basketball action at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens said he was pleased with the defensive performance and felt it was his team’s key to victory.
“We stress defense and we try to use defense to turn it into offense,” Mickens said. “It worked out in our favor. Broadway’s a well-coached team. We knew they would come out and run their stuff. We just wanted to try to disrupt it as much as possible.”
Mickens said his team hit some tough shots in the first half and focused on maintaining the offensive flow throughout the second.
The Storm found success beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers in the game.
“That all is credit to my guys,” Mickens said. “They stay in the gym getting shots up. [I have] to kick them out of the gym. I’m just proud of everybody.”
Junior Prodigy Simms had the team-high 14 points in the game. He felt relaxed in the game and said he knew his teammates would find him for open shots.
He said they looked over film and stayed in the gym, which he felt led them to victory.
“We played good on defense and we let the offense come to us,” Simms said.
The game was a stalemate early on with both teams trading buckets. The Storm picked up momentum towards the end of the first with seven unanswered points — including a bucket from Simms at the buzzer.
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton felt his team could’ve settled down better and not let Staunton’s style dictate the game.
“We sped ourselves up [and] we allowed them to do that to us,” Walton said. “We never got confident in ourselves. It’s one of those games where if it’s a lot of bumping and banging, you’ve got to adjust and you got to be able to deal with what’s coming at you.”
Staunton went full throttle in the second quarter and notched five points within the first. Costly turnovers for the Gobblers allowed the Storm to pull away and outscore them 14-3. The Storm drained three 3-pointers in the quarter.
The hosts then maintained their lead in the third quarter as both teams were held to eight points each. The Storm led by as many as 23 at one point and coasted to the win in the fourth.
“We showed tonight that our defense gets us going,” Mickens said. “We got to play defense when we’re not hitting shots and I thought we did a good job hitting the glass as well. A lot of guys [were] in there rebounding on both ends of the court, which was great. Everybody’s stepping up. We’re also just being a team. We stress being a great team. … They all did that today.”
Other top scorers for Staunton included senior Maaliah Cabell putting up eight points and both Ammanuel Chapman and Jonathan Moore notching seven points on the evening.
The Gobblers (3-1) have a week off before they turn their attention to hosting Fort Defiance on Dec. 13.
Moving forward, Walton hopes the team makes a commitment to executing and running their style.
“That’ll be the first thing we do tomorrow,” Walton said. “To make sure there’s no cobwebs and that we are very clear on what our job is supposed to be on the floor. We got to take a hard look at ourselves and decide if we’re going to make ourselves better in a game like this or if this is the kind of game that’s going to be known [as one] that Broadway can’t handle this style.”
The Storm (3-0) also have a week off before hosting Turner Ashby.
Simms expanded more on his team’s defensive effort and moving forward, he said they’re focusing on one game at a time.
“Our coaches say that two things that ain’t guaranteed every day in the game is effort and defense,” Simms said. “We come out every day and try our hardest.”
Broadway 8 3 8 13 — 32
Staunton 15 14 8 14 — 51
BROADWAY (32) — Barnes 2 1-3 5, Post 1 0-2 2, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Familia 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 2-2 8, Gonzalez 1 1-2 3, Michael 2 3-4 7, Santiago 0 1-2 1, Yoder 2 0-1 5. Totals 11 8-16 32.
STAUNTON (51) — Simms 6 0-0 14, Cabell 4 0-0 8, Stell 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chapman 3 1-4 7, Terry 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 2-2 7, Jones 1 0-0 3, Fields 1 0-2 2, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Vest 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1 0-1 2, Dunn 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 4-11 51.
