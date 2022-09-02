PENN LAIRD — When in doubt, hand it to James Stowe — well that’s at least what Spotswood did.
The junior running back made his presence known quickly, rushing for 81 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, as the Trailblazers beat William Monroe 34-7 on Friday night in non-district prep football action in Penn Laird.
Even though Stowe was constantly in the end zone throughout the night, he approached each carry with a clear mind.
“I score and then I forget about it and go out there and do it again,” Stowe said. “That’s the way to do it because if not, you get too cocky and it doesn’t matter after that.”
Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett said his team struggled to run the ball in last week’s win over East Rockingham and he wanted to see that change against William Monroe.
“We challenged our guys this week to be able to run the football because we got to be balanced and do both well,” Shifflett said. “If we can do that, we’re going to be a dangerous football team.”
The Trailblazers took that challenge and ran with it and Stowe was a big reason why.
Stowe finished the night with 19 carries for 126 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Trailblazers offensively as Spotswood combined to rush for 231 yards in the contest.
Spotswood gave Stowe the ball five times on its opening drive, resulting in a 7-yard touchdown, which was a preview of the rest of the night.
His next three scores were from two yards, one yard and five yards to give the Trailblazers a 20-point halftime lead.
Though Spotswood outmatched the Dragons in the first half, William Monroe’s offense did find some life late in the first quarter.
After struggling to run the ball, the Dragons aired it out and it worked as Davien Griffeth found a streaking Daelan Powell-Jackson for a 64-yard touchdown. But that was the only drive that William Monroe could sustain in the first half.
Spotswood’s defense stood tall in the opening half, forcing four William Monroe punts, while holding the Dragons to -20 rushing yards.
In the second half, Stowe continued to dominate the ground, adding another 45 yards and a touchdown before being pulled from the game in the third quarter.
The Dragons came out firing in the second half as well, marching down the field behind Griffeth’s 36 passing yards and 26 rushing yards, but couldn’t cap the drive with a score.
William Monroe was able to get down to the 3-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs after back-to-back incompletions in the end zone.
That was something that Shifflett was looking for as the Trailblazers gave up a 15-point lead at the half against East Rock last week. He said their defense came out “flat” a week ago, but Spotswood made an adjustment and fixed it.
“We called a timeout and said ‘It doesn’t do any good for us to come out and score if we’re going to let them score,’” Shifflett said of the defensive stand. “And our defense stepped up and had a goal-line stand.”
Spotswood quarterback Elliott Brown finished 7-of-10 passing for 77 yards, while wideout Matthew Craig added 53 rushing yards on a trio of carries and another 19 receiving yards for the Trailblazers.
Running back Rayne Dean added a team-high 26 receiving yards and another 37 yards on the ground.
Now the Trailblazers are 2-0 for the first time since 2019 and have seen both sides of the coin toward the end of the game — a tight game last week and a clear victory on Friday night.
But even with Class 4 John Handley on the schedule next week, the Trailblazers like the taste of winning.
“It’s more motivation,” Stowe said. “We go from a 2-8 team, two losing streaks in a row, to now we just want to win.”
In the end, it was Stowe’s night on the field, accounting for all of Spotswood’s scores.
Though he had five touchdowns, Stowe admitted he didn’t really realize how many he actually had.
As he put it, he was “just running into the endzone.”
“I was having a good time,” Stowe said. “Football’s supposed to be fun and I think I had fun tonight.”
William Monroe 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Spotswood 14 13 7 0 -- 34
First Quarter
S – Stowe 7 run (Blackwell kick), 6:02.
S – Stowe 2 run (Blackwell kick), 3:18.
WM – Powell-Jackson 64 pass from Griffeth (Hollingsworth-Rush), 1:37
Second Quarter
S – Stowe 1 run (Blackwell kick) 7:09.
S – Stowe 5 run (kick failed) :48.2.
Third Quarter
S – Stowe 4 run (Blackwell kick), 9:40.
