STRASBURG — Luray’s football team held firm during what was a defensive slugfest against Strasburg in the first half on Friday night, but a third-quarter tailspin sent the Bulldogs spiraling to their second straight loss.
Trailing by a touchdown to start the second half, Luray’s three offensive possessions in the third quarter ended with a turnover on downs and two fumbles, and Strasburg capitalized with a pair of touchdowns to help put away a 20-0 Bull Run District victory on its homecoming night.
“It was kind of an implosion,” Bulldogs head coach Nolan Jeffries said of the one-sided third quarter. “Turned the ball over a couple times and gave up a couple passes there in the third quarter and that turned the tide.”
Luray was stout defensively in the first half outside of giving up an 88-yard run to Strasburg senior Brady Neary in the first quarter, a score that proved the difference as both teams went into halftime. The Bulldogs, after getting Caden Stevens’ 36-yard kickoff return to the Luray 44 out of the break, couldn’t do anything with that good field position on the first possesion of the second half.
On third-and-5 on that drive, Kenny Frye had first-down yardage but had the ball ripped away and sent skipping back behind the line of scrimmage, where quarterback Jordan Jenkins recovered for a loss of a yard. Luray went back to Frye on fourth down but the junior was stopped a half-yard shy of the first down.
Strasburg, which had done little offensively outside of Neary’s big first-quarter run to that point, promptly put together a 10-play, 53-yard scoring drive that ended when quarterback Ryan Roller rolled to his left and fired a pass under pressure that hit Neary in stride. Neary did the rest for a 25-yard touchdown pass that put the Rams up 14-0 with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
“The stop that we got there in the third and then to be able to take it and score, it’s kind of a blur,” said Rams head coach Mark Roller, whose team posted its third shutout of the season. “Everything was just happening all at once. Our guys just played tremendously on defense. It was lights out.”
Things got worse for Luray (4-3, 2-3 Bull Run) from there. On the Bulldogs’ next offensive snap, Rams junior defensive lineman Omari Holliday laid a big hit on Jenkins to force a fumble that Strasburg recovered at the Luray 31, setting up a four-play touchdown drive that ended when Neary lowered his head for a 3-yard TD run that effectively put the game out of reach with 1:04 left in the third.
The Bulldogs would lose another fumble on their next play, though Luray kept Strasburg out of the end zone on the ensuing drive when Rams senior Griffin Turpen lost a fumble at the end of a juggling catch inside the Luray 5 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“I felt like we found something offensively coming out at the beginning of the half,” Jeffries said, “but we were never able to get on our feet to actually move the football, because before we knew it, it was 20-0.”
Luray finished with just 129 yards of total offense and 110 yards rushing on 43 carries. That total included the 30 yards lost on a bad snap on a first-half punt that sailed over Stevens head, a blunder the Bulldogs survived behind a defense that clamped down on Strasburg for most of the first half.
Even without that bad snap, Luray averaged just 3.3 yards per rush, and Strasburg held the Bulldogs to zero or negative yards on 15 of their 42 running plays. Mark Roller noted the importance of gang tackling earlier in the week and saw his defense swarm to the football repeatedly on Friday night.
Strasburg’s defensive unit delivered a huge stop on Luray’s first possession of the game, when Holliday dropped Frye for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-2 from the Rams’ 10-yard line. Neary put Strasburg on the board on the next play when he spun out of a bear hug just beyond the line of scrimmage and darted upfield, stepping out of tackles along the sideline at the Luray 30 and inside the 5-yard line during his 88-yard touchdown run.
“I felt like the bigger blow was giving up the long touchdown run on the next down,” Jeffries said of the Bulldogs’ inability to finish their first drive with points. “But normally we’re a team that goes for it on fourth-and-2, and normally we’re pretty efficient with that but it didn’t go our way tonight.”
Brady Jenkins led Luray with 63 yards rushing on 11 carries. Frye added 43 yards on 13 carries and Stevens rushed nine times for 37 yards.
Luray, which had tweaked its formation in previous games and had Brady Jenkins taking shotgun snaps and doing most of the passing, stuck with a straight T-formation against Strasburg with Jordan Jenkins taking snaps under center.
“We’ve had a little bit of attrition due to COVID and all that kind of stuff. I’m not trying to make excuses but we’re trying to find a way,” Jeffries said. “We’ve had certain guys out and coming back off of COVID, (and we’re) trying to catch our flow again.”
Neary led Strasburg, which finished with 286 total yards, with 103 yards rushing on six carries, and Tanner Jenkins rushed nine times for 47 yards and caught two passes for 19 yards for the Rams. Ryan Roller completed 5 of 9 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, with four of those completions, which netted 89 yards, coming in the second half.
