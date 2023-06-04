For the first time in 30 years, the Strasburg girls track and field team is the state’s best.
With no small help from their 4x800 relay team’s record-breaking effort and Macy Smith’s first place in the long jump, the Rams claimed their first state crown since 1993 in Friday and Saturday’s Class 1 & 2 outdoor track & field state championships at James Madison University’s Sentara Park.
Strasburg’s 4x800 team of Claire Keefe, Paige Hiserman, Toni Rhodes, and Megan Martin placed first with a time of 9:56.28 — a new school record. Smith, a Division I basketball recruit, hit a long jump mark of 17-11 in her first-place outing and placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 35-05.
Keefe, who also placed second in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01, said it’s a great feeling to compete in the state meet and see how far they’ve come as a team.
“Being together at the state meet is a great accomplishment for all of us,” Keefe said. “I think we brought more girls than we did last year, which is great. … It’s really exciting and we’re really happy to be here.”
It hadn't sunk in for Smith yet when asked to describe what it meant to win the state crown in the long jump, but she’s grateful for the opportunity to compete at the level she does.
“I thank God for getting me through it,” Smith said. “I had a lot of fun out there. It’s just exciting to see all these athletes. It’s very rare to get here, and all of our hard work has paid off to be here.”
East Rockingham’s Katelyn Martin took fifth in the girls 3200-meter run at 12:31. This was Katelyn’s first year competing in outdoor track, and said she’s thankful to have an extensive support system.
“It’s really cool to be here in my first season,” Katelyn said. “It means a lot to me, one for my coaches. We have amazing coaches at East Rock. … Also to my parents, because they’re my biggest cheerleaders ever. I couldn’t be here without them, and then obviously God, because he was my creator and everything I do is to bring him glory.”
The East Rockingham boys team took third place — 12 points behind state champion Glenvar. East Rock’s boys 4x800 relay squad of Samuel Shifflett, Cade Yancey, Eiler Yancey, and Hayden Fox placed fourth with a time of 8:36.96, while East Rock senior Christopher Wylie earned the state title in the boys shot put for the second straight season with a mark of 51-11.
Wylie said their team had faced its ups and downs, but they continue to climb as he became state champion in the shot put for the second straight year to cap off a stellar prep career.
“To be able to put in that work and come out on top again was pretty nice,” Wylie said.
Stuarts Draft’s Abby Mikolay took second in girls shot put with a mark of 38-00.50, and placed third in the girls discus with a mark of 114-00. Mikolay said she understoof the significance of competing in the state meet, but as a senior, walking into Sentara Park this past weekend had a different feel.
“Especially this time, knowing it was the last time I’d be there for Stuarts Draft High School was very sentimental,” Mikolay said. “I just wanted to do the best I could for myself, my teammates, and my family.”
Page County’s Jacob Martz scored second place in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.77. Martz, a senior, has made it to the state meet every year and thrives off the weekend's energy.
“That’s all you can ask for with this atmosphere is around you,” Martz said. “A lot of people want to see you do well [and] a lot of people want to see you fail. You just have to power through it.”
Having reached the season’s pinnacle every season he’s competed, Martz felt more relaxed than ever in his swan song meets with the Panthers.
“I knew I had nothing left to prove,” Martz said. “I had been through [states] twice before, and I just wanted to come out and do my best, be excited with my results, be happy with how I finished, and just enjoy it while it’s here.”
Luray’s Davey Johnson legged out first in the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4:28. Johnson described this season as a mentally challenging one, noting he’s battled through illness and injuries to reach this point.
“To end the season like this is pretty good,” Johnson said. “I had great support from my parents and coaches. I’ve taken this time constructing my focus on God to help lead me through it, a whole lot better than I was doing on my own.”
Johnson was honored to represent the Bulldogs winningly and feels it’s a great way to shed light on his small-town school.
“They either know us for the Shenandoah National Park or Luray Caverns,” Johnson said. “To be able to come here and put a name out for Luray, it feels pretty good.”
Johnson’s teammate, Jaidyn McClung, notched fifth in the girls 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.04. The three-sport standout earned third in the girls 300-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 48.86.
McClung was teary-eyed when reflecting on her time at Luray and will forever be grateful for her teammates across all three sports and the memories she made.
“I’m just so thankful for the team,” McClung said. “No one really understands a true team unless you’ve been to Luray High School. Whether it’s volleyball, basketball, or track, we’re a family, a good culture and community.”
The meet held a graduation ceremony for the seniors, as scheduling conflicts didn’t allow many to attend their commencement.
McClung felt it was only fitting that she turned the tassel to the left at a state championship event.
“In a way, I felt like this is where my graduation belonged,” McClung said. “Every year, I spend one day or a couple days at a state championship, so it just felt like the place I should’ve graduated at.”
Stuarts Draft’s Anna Callo claimed the state title in the girls pole vault with a mark of 10-06. Tension and stress were the words that came to mind for Callo when describing the feeling of competing in states, but she managed the nerves and got the job done.
“It’s pretty cool to have such a big arena and so many people watching,” Callo said. “You just have to take some deep breaths and focus on one thing at a time.”
East Rock’s Xavia Brown placed third in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.04, while his teammate Shifflett earned second in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:02. Shifflett, along with Blake Morris, Jacob Dean, and Gabriel Wylie nabbed second in the boys 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:26.
East Rock’s Cal Robertson took second in the boys pole vault with a mark of 11-00, while Strasburg’s Maddy Dofermire placed third in girls high jump with a mark of 4-10. Megan Martin, Dofermire’s teammate, stormed to third in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.
Clarke County’s Bailey Beard earned second in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 25.76, while Megan Martin, Toni Rhodes, Smith, and Keefe clocked in a 4:11 in the 4x400-meter relay to take second place and cap off their team’s state-winning performance.
Strasburg edged Floyd County by nine points to become state champion.
Smith reflected on the amount of effort they’ve put in to earn the season’s highest accolade and noted that the hard work led them to make history at Sentara Park.
“We just have the desire to win and do whatever it takes,” Smith said. “All of us work hard in practice and push each other, and I think that’s why we’re at where we are.”
