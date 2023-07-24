2022-23 ALL-VALLEY FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Strasburg's Ryan Roller

STRASBURG — Spend more than one offensive possession at Strasburg game, and it quickly became apparent that the Rams would rely on their bread and butter for success — the run game.

But with Ryan Roller behind center, Strasburg’s offensive recently took on a much more dynamic look.

“Ryan was a player that could take something bad and turn it into a positive,” said veteran Rams head football coach Mark Roller, the father of Ryan. “He had a football savvy, which I believe he learned at a young age being around football and sports. He was very down to earth and wanted to see his teammates succeed, but more importantly, it was about the team with Ryan. He treated his teammates as equals.”

Ryan Roller is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Football Offensive Player of the Year.

“I think the biggest key [to the success] was the offseason work and being comfortable with the offense,” Ryan Roller said. “All of our teammates — we had a really good connection with each other. It made practice fun. We worked hard, pushed each other. The competition was there. The guys were all really good at what they do, and it pushed me to be better. So, I have to think my teammates pushed me.”

A three-sport athlete who also shines for the Strasburg boys basketball and soccer programs, Roller had his best season yet on the gridiron during a historic season for the Rams under his father, Mark.

Roller was named the Bull Run District and Region 2B Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

“Ryan had a tremendous year and was the engine for their offense,” Clarke County head coach Casey Childs said. “He made every big play when they needed it. As the quarterback in their T offense, Ryan was a dual threat as both a runner and passer and continuously made significant decisions with the ball in his hands. He had a great understanding of the offense, and I contribute a lot of that to being a coach's son.”

Roller earned all-state status on both sides of the ball, but his offensive production was unique.

He ran the Rams offense to perfection throughout the entire season and did it with consistency.

“Our offense centered around the run game, but when I got to throw it, I took pride in that a little more,” Ryan Roller said. “We had guys that would go get the ball, and that opened up our playbook. It added a lot of dynamic to our offense and I think that really contributed to a lot of our success last year.”

Roller finished 49-of-89 passing for 909 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just two interceptions on the year.

In the run game, he was also solid, with 62 carries for 477 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.

“Being able to represent the town is pretty sweet,” Ryan Roller said. “Everybody knows my name now. Everybody has known my dad’s name, and I’ve followed in his footsteps. It meant a lot to me.”

The Strasburg offense wasn’t always flashy, but the result speaks for themselves for its effectiveness.

And without the consistent and solid leadership of Ryan Roller at the top, it may not have been that way.

“I was able to make a name for myself finally,” Ryan Roller said. “I am not just a Roller, but I am Ryan Roller. I think I did a pretty good job representing the family, making them proud. That’s what it’s about.”