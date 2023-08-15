STRASBURG — Macy Smith called it a season of “growth, maturity and great success.”
That could certainly be an understatement when discussing the Strasburg star’s season.
“My performance grew from the previous season,” Smith said. “I didn’t settle.”
Smith is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year.
After a strong sophomore campaign, the Rams guard took her game to a new level.
As a junior, she averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 4.4 steals per game.
“There is always room for growth and improvement,” Smith said. “I had to step up as a leader. I’ve always led by my actions, but this season, I needed to be vocal to succeed.”
Smith surpassed 1,000 career points during her junior campaign — a remarkable feat at the high school level — and was named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 first team.
Led by their prolific scorer as their leader, the Rams reached the Class 2 state tournament.
“Heading into the season, the only thing we knew was that we were going to be young,” Smith said. “The young ones shocked me. They stepped up in big ways I couldn’t have seen at the start of the season. They live for big moments, they want to win and their work ethic is good. We all wanted to see each other succeed, which is why we were successful.”
Smith relies heavily on her faith to get her through the ups and downs of the sport.
Since picking up a basketball at the age of 4, she said she’d loved it.
“I didn’t start getting serious about basketball until I was 11,” Smith said. “I attended a Virginia Tech game and I fell in love with it. The community, the atmosphere, and the players’ love for the game sparked a feeling in me that I will never forget.”
Smith is the first to acknowledge she’s far from a finished product, too.
When talking about her offseason work, she insisted there’s “always something to improve on” and pointed to time with strength and conditioning coaches, on the travel ball circuit with her AAU program, and simple time on the court at SHS as key pieces of her summer.
“Encouraging myself to learn continually is a part of success,” Smith said. “I believe any growth starts with your mind. If your mind is unhealthy, you can’t perform at a high level.”
Recently, the Strasburg guard earned her first Division I offer from St. Bonaventure.
But after a strong offseason and with her name continuing to gain more traction on the recruiting trail, the best could be yet to come for Smith in her final season with the Rams.
“I am excited about what college will be like,” Smith said. “I know there is nothing to be afraid of since my future is in God’s hands. He has good things in store for me.”
