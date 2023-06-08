STRASBURG — Strasburg’s girls 4x800 relay team was one of the key pieces that led the Rams to last weekend’s Class 2 outdoor track state title.
The tight-knit bond between Claire Keefe, Paige Hiserman, Toni Rhodes, and Megan Martin helped propel them to become state champions in the 4x800-meter relay for the second straight year last Friday at James Madison University’s Sentara Park.
That win played a large part in helping the Rams earn their first outdoor track state crown since 1993. Martin, a senior, noted Strasburg had to settle for state runner-up the past two seasons.
This year, it was their time.
“To finally get it, third time’s a charm,” Martin said. “It’s just so exciting and it’s such a special group of girls to be able to do it with.”
Strasburg’s 4x800-meter relay crew clocked in at 9:56.28 in their first-place effort — breaking the school’s record in the event. Since they were defending champions in the event, Martin said they felt the weight of wanting a repeat performance.
“We felt a lot of pressure if we could do it again,” Martin said. “Not to prove it to everybody else, but prove it to ourselves that we could do it again.”
They proved they could go back-to-back, as they beat second-place Poquoson by a comfortable 12 seconds last Friday. Martin struggled to find words to describe what it felt like in the moment, knowing that they were state champions for a second time.
“Winning with three of your best friends is so crazy,” Martin said. “Being able to do it in my senior year is something I’ll never be able to forget, just because it was so special. In the moment, nothing compares to that feeling than walking off the track knowing that you were able to win again with three of your best friends.”
Keefe, a junior, said last Friday’s victory was an incredible feeling, and she was happy she shared it with the same relay unit she’s been a part of for years.
“We all were so ecstatic,” Keefe said. “It was the best feeling of this whole weekend, [and] it was even better that it was with that team. [Martin and Rhodes] are graduating, so it’s kinda bittersweet, but it was a great way to end their year and our 4x8 team.”
Rhodes, a senior, described the victory as insane and surreal and said that she was happy to get the privilege of winning with the best relay team she could ask for.
“Running with them is just amazing,” Rhodes said. “I thank God every day that I get to do that with them, and it’s just surreal to win that, and to do that my senior year is crazy. It’s surreal, and I’m thankful.”
Hiserman, a junior, said that while they were state champs in the 4x800-meter relay last year, circumstances were different for her this time.
“I’ve been battling an injury pretty much the whole season,” Hiserman said. “For me, to be able to go out on the track and run as well as I did was a really rewarding feeling for me and our team.”
The close-knit bond between Strasburg’s relay team runs deep, on and off the track. Hiserman said she’s been running with Keefe since middle school and that they, along with Martin and Rhodes, do just about everything together at school.
Hiserman believes that the close relationship between the four has its benefits when competing.
“We get to know each other super well,” Hiserman said. “[We] know how we run and different dynamics that really helps our team be so successful.”
Rhodes said their close, storied friendship allows them to push one another at practice and leads them to be successful.
“The bond that we have with each other, it’s what keeps us a team and helps us every meet,” Rhodes said.
However, all good things must end, as Martin and Rhodes have worn the Strasburg purple for the final time. Hiserman said it’s challenging to realize the magic they displayed on the track the last two seasons will never be redone.
“It’s really a sentimental feeling knowing that we’ll never be able to recreate this again,” Hiserman said. “It’s definitely a bittersweet moment.”
It meant everything to Rhodes to compete for the Rams and help contribute to the team’s state title victory in her final season. She loves Strasburg and will forever cherish the friends and memories she made.
“I’m so grateful that I grew up in Strasburg and that I represent Strasburg, because they’ll always be home to me,” Rhodes said.
Martin said it feels bittersweet that she’s leaving Strasburg, but she’s thankful for her time and the relationships she’s built. Martin has been close friends with Keefe since seventh grade, and she was elated they got to win the 4x800-meter relay in their final outing together.
“We’ve just always been super close and it’s just such a cool experience to be able to do it with her,” Martin said. “I’ll never forget the past six years that we’ve been running together.”
There were many takeaways from last weekend’s state track festivities, but one Keefe will never forget earning the 4x800-meter relay victory with her best friends as they close the book on an outstanding run together.
“They’re like a family to me,” Keefe said. “I’m definitely never going to forget them and that race.”
