STRASBURG — Strasburg's boys basketball team is excited about the opportunity in front of them.
The Rams will play undefeated and reigning Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion John Marshall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the state quarterfinals at Huguenot High School in Richmond.
The Justices are the state champions, and MaxPreps' No. 1 ranked team in the country. Four JMHS players have either signed or have offers with Division 1 college basketball programs.
"No 1 in the country — that's pretty exciting," Strasburg senior Ryan Roller said. "Not many people get the chance to play against a team that good. Hopefully, we can stay with them."
"I'm so excited to play in states," Strasburg junior Walker Conrad said. "It's the No. 1 team in the country. I mean whose not going to be excited? But I'm also a little nervous. But I feel like that will go away when the game starts."
The 6-foot-7 Conrad is the one player who has played against John Marshall's team before. Conrad said he has played against them in AAU basketball.
"They're crazy good," Conrad said. "They're athletic, they can shoot. I expect nothing different from them. They're a good ball team, but I feel like we can hang with them."
The Justices (25-0) have eight players 6-foot-3 or taller players, including four 6-foot-7 or taller.
They are led by 6-foot-7 senior Dennis Parker Jr., who has signed to play at N.C. State.
"He does a little bit of everything," Rams head coach Larry Fox said. "He shoots it very well. He handles the basketball. He's what you would call a Division I player."
Jason Rivera, a 6-foot-6 senior, has Division 1 offers from Bryant University, Florida Atlantic, George Washington, Hampton, and Lehigh.
Damon Thompson Jr., a junior, has Division 1 offers from Mount St. Mary's, Jacksonville, Hofstra, Robert Morris, College of Charleston, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and George Washington.
Latrell Allmond, a 6-foot-8 freshman, already has Division 1 offers from Georgetown, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and the University of Virginia.
Fox said one thing that helps is that the Rams have faced Division 1 talent before. East Rockingham 2022 graduate Tyler Nickel plays at the University of North Carolina and faced the Rams several times a year in high school.
"Our kids shouldn't be too overwhelmed with it, because we've been around with what kids call the hype of a Division 1 player," Fox said.
Conrad said a big key for the Rams would be to avoid getting too nervous or in awe of John Marshall. He said it's essential for the team to have fun.
"I feel like if we have fun we're not going to be as scared," Conrad said. "So I feel like the more you have fun, the more you'll enjoy it."
The Justices are averaging 83.9 points per contest while allowing 50.4.
The Rams are averaging 48.3 points and allowing 42.9. Strasburg has prided itself on its defense all season.
"Our kids have bought into it," Fox said. "I think it's kind of been a staple here even before I got here, where it keeps you in a lot of games that maybe you shouldn't be in, I don't know. But for us it's just kind of what we pride ourselves in. If we can defend we will always give ourselves a chance to win. Our kids just take pride in it. They believe in it, they take pride in it. And I think it's got us where we are right now."
The Rams (19-8) have been led all season by Conrad, averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Strasburg junior Griffin Carter is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, and sophomore Takhi Coates is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
Roller averages 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per contest, while senior Omari Holliday averages 1.1 steals per game. Junior Nathaniel Sanchez averages 3.8 rebounds, and junior Chris Davis averages 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Fox said he'd been pleased with his two seniors, Roller and Holliday.
"Those kids have been around for a while," Fox said. "And obviously Ryan's been up for another year moreso than Omari. But Ryan's been to two regionals, so he's got a little bit of experience there. They both give us a little bit of everything. Omari, what sticks out to me is we played Rappahannock at home, and we had to play against the big kid. And obviously we're going to need him Friday, but he played very well against the kid from Rappahannock. He was very physical with him, and we're going to need that on Friday from him. They bring two different styles of play that benefit us. Ryan handles the ball, kind of gets us in what we need to do. Omari just kind of brings that little bit of physical stability for us. They've been around. I'm glad for them that they get to experience this on their last go around with us as far as basketball goes. It's going to be something that they can remember for a while for sure."
It's the first time since 2000 that the Rams have been to the state tourney, and Roller said it feels good to do it in his senior year.
"It's pretty exciting," Roller said. "First time we've been to states in 20-some years. It's pretty exciting to do this with these guys. ...I think it means more to me being a senior. It's pretty exciting to leave a mark like that."
Conrad said it's a dream come true for him.
"Ever since middle school when I played middle school ball with all these guys, this has been the team we've always talked about going to states," Conrad said. "This is a dream come true. It's actually really amazing to leave that mark here. To be able to come back and be like 'yeah that team went to states Walker's junior year and Ryan's senior year' and all of them. I feel like that's amazing. I love to leave an impact."
Fox said he's excited to have the opportunity to face off against the top-ranked team in the country, and he's looking forward to the challenge.
"It's part of the reason why you play sports," Fox said. "Part of why you get into coaching is the challenge of coming up with some sort of plan to give your kids the best opportunity to be successful. ...I'm super excited to come up with some sort of plan to give our kids the best chance. It's very intriguing to me."
