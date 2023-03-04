RICHMOND — Strasburg stayed competitive with nationally-ranked John Marshall in the first quarter but couldn't keep it up on Friday.
The Rams were held scoreless in the third period in a 98-27 loss to John Marshall in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinals held at Huguenot High School in Richmond. The Justices, the reigning Class 2 state champions, are the top-ranked team in the country by MaxPreps.com.
John Marshall has four players who either committed to or received offers from Division 1 schools, and it showed against Strasburg.
John Marshall 6-foot-8 freshman Latrell Allmond, who already has offers from many Division I schools, such as the University of Virginia, scored the first four points of the contest.
Strasburg 6-foot-7 junior Walker Conrad hit a 3-pointer to pull within 4-3, but Allmond and teammate Redd Thompson hit back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 8-3 quickly.
Conrad scored inside the paint to cut the deficit to 8-5. The Justices then went on a 13-4 run to take a 21-9 lead after the opening period.
Conrad scored all nine of Strasburg's first-period points. The Rams turned the ball over 10 times in the first period against John Marshall's relentless defensive pressure.
Things got worse for the Rams at the start of the second period. Six Strasburg turnovers turned into easy points for John Marshall as the Justices used a 23-0 run to take a 44-9 lead.
Strasburg (19-9) battled back at the end of the second period as junior Griffin Carter and sophomore Takhi Coates hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Conrad made three free throws. The Rams trailed 50-18 at the half.
John Marshall (26-0) had its most impressive stretch of the game throughout the third period. The Justices outscored the Rams 38-0 in the third period to take an 88-18 lead. The Justices had five players score during the period. Strasburg turned the ball over 13 times in the frame.
The Rams finished the game with 30 turnovers. John Marshall shot 74.5% (38-for-51) from the field in the first three periods, while the Rams shot 19.4% (6-for-31). The Justices had 11 dunks in the game.
Allmond and Thompson led the Justices with 21 points each. John Marshall's Jason Rivera had 16 points, while Dominque Bailey added 14. North Carolina State signee Dennis Parker Jr. had 12 points, and Desmon Rose had 10 points for the Justices.
Conrad led the Rams with 16 points, while Carter added six points.
