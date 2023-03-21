In Front Royal, Strasburg opened its season by winning five of six singles matches en route to a 6-3 non-district girls tennis win over Warren County on Monday.
Olivia Hodges and Rachel Shafer, a pair of seniors, won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches for the Rams, while seniors Raea Crabill and Ali Crabill, along with another senior in Emily Velasco, won the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 singles matches, respectively.
Strasburg dropped a pair of doubles matches but got an 8-2 victory from Velasco and freshman Elizabeth Cadle at the No. 3 spot to wrap up an impressive effort.
The Rams (1-0) are back in action Friday at non-district opponent Skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.