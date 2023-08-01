STRASBURG — Strasburg had a stellar season last year, and the Rams had plenty of optimism in their first football practice on Thursday.
Strasburg senior offensive lineman/linebacker Colby Shaw said he was happy with what he saw in the team’s first morning practice last Thursday.
“It was a pretty productive morning,” Shaw said. “It was a little hot [Thursday] morning. But we got a good bit of guys, young guys again, but we’ve got a good bit of guys out here. We’ve got a good returning senior class with some good leaders. So I’m pretty excited this year.”
Strasburg senior tight end/defensive end Walker Conrad said he thought the young players were doing well.
“I think all the youngins are learning the plays, starting to get the plays down,” Conrad said. “That’s what the majority of practice is right now. We’re just trying to get things into full swing so when we get full pads on we just start going like hardcore.”
Strasburg head football coach Mark Roller said they had around 72 players for junior varsity and varsity combined for the first day of practice. Roller said that was a slightly higher number than usual, which was a good sign.
“We’ve got a big senior class, we’ve got a big sophomore class coming up,” Roller said. “So I think we’re going to be a little bit experienced in some spots, and a little inexperienced in others. But it’s just our job to get them ready.”
One of the big bright spots is the offensive line. The Rams lost only one starter, Omari Holliday, to graduation.
“Our offensive line is going to be great this year,” Shaw said. “It’s going to be as powerful as it was last year if not better. ...We’re going to be big, physical up front. We’re going to be smart, fast. Our O-line is going to be great this year.”
One of the significant losses for the Rams is replacing 2023 Strasburg graduate Ryan Roller, both on offense and defense. Roller played at quarterback and safety.
Mark Roller said he’s looking at a trio of players to take over the quarterback spot.
“It’s too early to say,” Mark Roller said of the starting quarterback spot. “We have sophomore Brayden Hough, junior Riley Walker and sophomore Harper Sherman. Those three guys. We’re going to figure out which one is going to lead us. And we’re just going to have to play it by ear and see which one does well in the scrimmage and go from there.”
An unexpected loss for the Rams will be to replace running back Takhi Coates, who led the team in rushing last year as a sophomore. Mark Roller said he heard that Coates had transferred, and he wasn’t at practice on Thursday.
“As far as I know he has,” Roller said of Coates’ transfer. “That’s unfortunate. I think he’s gone. He’s not here with us right now. We kind of give a day or two for kids to show up. That’s going to be a big blow to us. But we got some guys back there that can run it. Braydon Decristofaro is back, and then we’ve got some guys that didn’t get a whole lot of time back there. So those guys are going to be OK.”
Conrad said that even though the Rams lost some key players, he believes they can fill the spots they need to fill.
“We’ve got a couple holes to fill, but we’ve got guys that could possibly be better,” Conrad said. “I think we can fill the holes. I really think we’re going to have a great season.”
Shaw and Conrad said it feels a little different this season as a senior, but they’re looking forward to the year.
“It does feel a little bit different, being the last ride,” Shaw said. “I’ve been playing football all my life since I was 4. So it’s been a long ride. Hopefully I can continue in the collegiate level. But this year I’m going to have to go all out.”
“It’s crazy, it’s gone by so fast,” Conrad said. “It feels like just the other day we were sophomores playing. It’s a lot of responsibility. I’ve got to be a leader on the team, try to lead these young kids up and teach them the best I know from our coaches.”
The Rams play at Skyline on Aug. 25 to start the season.
Strasburg is coming off a strong season in which the Rams went 11-2 and won the Bull Run District. Mark Roller said he doesn’t want the team to overthink last year’s success.
“Anytime you win, have success, what you have to be careful of is those guys live in the past of we were able to do this last year,” Mark Roller said. “And that’s not always the case. You’ve got to play year-to-year, and you got to play the cards that you’re dealt — and you got to make your hand. So that’s the thing that we’re telling these guys is, it’s your own turn to make your own hand and not what last year’s team did. We’ve got to be able to build on that, but it’s not going to be just like last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.