STRASBURG — Tinleigh Rusher never thought much about the impact she was making on Strasburg's golf program until last season.
The senior is the first female golfer in the school's history, and last year, suddenly, two more girls came out for the squad.
"[Lily Rifle] told me last year that I'm part of the reason that she did play golf," Rusher said of her teammate, who is out this season due to injury. "Because she saw that a girl can play golf and they can do good in it. And I think that showed me that I am the first female golfer and I just started a whole new trend in a way. And I hope it continues even after I graduate this year."
Rusher said she's become friends with a group of women in a women's league at Rock Harbor in Winchester who support her.
"They message me every time," Rusher said. "They come to my matches. They show me you can be good at golf or you can be bad at golf. I've met so many lawyers and connections through them, job opportunities. So many things because of golf, and I wouldn't have gotten that through basketball or any other sport. I think that's because I am a female golfer, and there's not a lot of us. And people get really excited, especially older women who play golf. They get really excited to see younger girls coming into this sport and being able to dominate, which is hopefully my goal."
Rusher said even one of her biggest competitors in golf, Madison County's Cai Clark, has shown support for her.
"Cai Clark, from Madison, he has helped me a lot," Rusher said. "Just having confidence in myself, because no matter if I'm playing good or bad, he always gives me confidence. And he's like, 'I don't think I would be able to do this if I were a girl.' And for him to say that, because he's such an amazing player, that makes me feel so much better about myself."
Rusher said she grew up around boys, so it's been no problem for her to play a sport that is mostly played by boys.
"I think playing basketball, being around the basketball community with my grandfather being [former Strasburg boys basketball] coach [Millson] French [helped]," Rusher said. "Being at every single one of their practices when I was little. Going into it, it didn't really cause me any anxiety or anything because I've always grown up around boys. And I never really had girls until I played basketball, which even then we played girls and boys."
Rusher said she only started playing five years ago when her uncle bought her a set of clubs.
"I was realizing basketball wasn't my sport anymore and I needed to try something new," Rusher said. "...I was like you know what I'll give it a shot. I went out to my first tournament and fell in love with it, and I knew I wanted to stick with that for the rest of my life. And I have had so many ups and downs with it, mentally and just physically, and I just can't seem to get myself away from it. So that's how I know that I love it and I need to stick with it."
Rusher was part of Strasburg's golf team as an eighth grader but couldn't play as part of the regular team. She was able to practice with the team, and she said she learned a lot that season, in which the team advanced to the state tourney.
She said 2020 Strasburg graduate Drew Thomas was a big help to her.
"Drew is the reason that I still stick with golf and I am as good as I am today," Rusher said. "Because he not only helped me in my eighth-grade year, but he has continued to help me throughout the years. So having that friendship and having that bond that I have started from eighth grade I think that's what's helped me become who I am and how good of a player I am today. And it just makes me so thankful for, one, being the first female golfer at Strasburg, but two, being able to have those guys and have them support me even though I am a girl."
As a freshman, Rusher came up short of qualifying for regionals, but she said the experience helped her learn how much time she needed to play golf.
"Freshman year it was rough," Rusher said. "I was a little anxious, a little nervous. I was still trying to decide if I really, really loved golf or if it was just another sport to do. And so I got to districts and I didn't make it to regions and I kind of realized that golf is a sport you really have to work at. You just can't go out there once or twice a week, you have to go out there every single day and practice, practice practice. It's not just an easy cliche sport that you can just go out and do on your own."
Rusher said her sophomore season was her favorite one, even though it was only her and 2022 Strasburg graduate Luke Mason on the team.
"Luke has been the sole reason that I have loved golf as much as I have," Rusher said. "He was quiet and I got him out of his shell. And we still play golf every summer when he comes home from college. [Strasburg golf] coach [Joel] Morgan and I got closer because of Luke. We were just so close and I miss it so badly, having that close of a teem. And just being able to go out there and know that your teammate is going to have your back even if you shoot a bad day. And they're going to cheer you up. That was my favorite part of my sophomore year."
Last year was Rusher's biggest success. The team, once again, did not have enough players for a team score, but Rusher had a strong postseason.
She finished as the Region 2B individual runner-up, behind Madison County's Clark, despite shooting an 87.
"I was like 'oh my gosh I'm shooting the worst score I ever shot,'" Rusher said. "'I'm definitely not making it to states.' And then hearing my name getting called for second, and getting that sigh of relief. Just like 'oh my gosh, I actually did not think this was possible.' It just felt so good. I think reality really hit me then, because 'I was like am I living in a dream?' It did not feel real."
Rusher did not fare as well as she would have liked in the Class 2 state tournament, shooting a 96.
"I put a lot of pressure on myself, which I've really struggled throughout the years with," Rusher said. "...But going to states and meeting people that you're never going to play with them in the regular season because they're so far away. It was an awesome opportunity, and it really showed me that you have to have a good mindset. I had a terrible hole. The worst hole that anybody would ever think of, and I kept a good mindset. It truly opened my eyes like you have to have a good attitude no matter what or you're not going to get through life."
This season, Rusher has started off strong and has been leading the way for the Rams, who now have enough players for a team score.
Morgan said Rusher has shown improvement every single year on the team.
"Tinleigh, she's worked hard for four years," Morgan said. "And I think she would know that I would say this, that she is strong-willed. And she knows what she wants and she usually knows what she needs to work on. But sometimes over those years what I think I've been able to try to help her the most with is more just mentally trying to handle the highs and the lows, the ups and the downs because this game certainly brings some of those. But what she has been able to do is every year she has just improved every year. And as of right now this year she's continued to do that. And she's played really well up to this point this year. She is hitting the ball really well. "
Rusher said she would like to play golf in college, but she is also looking for a good academic school because she wants to go to law school.
For this season, Rusher said she would like to see the team keep improving, and for herself, she would like to beat Clark at some point and make it back to the state tournament.
"I would like to go to states again this year and kind of redeem myself, since I had such a bad time last year," Rusher said. "Not just a bad time, but a terrible hole. That really got in my head, and I really struggle with it to this day. I still look back on it and I'm like what could I have done better? What can I do this year to help improve myself.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.