STRASBURG — Colby Shaw has made a big impact on Strasburg's football program.
The senior linebacker/offensive lineman was an all-state selection last year on both sides of the ball and helped guide the team to the Bull Run District title.
"I think from the beginning we've known he was going to be a special player," Strasburg head coach Mark Roller said. "He's worked at it. He's put on some weight, lost some weight, and now he's gotten a little bit muscular this year. He's got a knack for knowing where the football's going to be. And I think as a linebacker you need to be pretty special and know where that ball's going to go. You got to read and then you got to be physical, and he is that. So he's a pretty special person."
Roller said even when Shaw was an eighth grader, he could tell he would be special.
Shaw said his great uncle Charles Shaw is on Strasburg's Wall of Fame at the school, and his family has a big influence on him.
"Kind of seeing him on the wall, just trying to be there and get all state, which I have accomplished, it helped me a lot," Shaw said. "My dad pushes me as much as he can. We talk every day about practice, and we went to a lot of camps this year. And he's beside me, taking me there. And I'm really progressing my football skills at these collegiate camps that we went to this summer. I'm really grateful for my dad and my mom and the rest of my family for pushing me to be a great football player."
Shaw said that he loves playing as the middle linebacker and being in control of the defense and the physicality of it.
"What I like most about being middle linebacker is kind of just being in control of the defense and overseeing the whole field on defense," Shaw said. "And I like having good schemes up front and really telling these linemen what to do. And it just gives me a lot of responsibility, but I like that responsibility. Of course having a lot of responsibility on the team makes me feel good. It makes me feel that I'm wanted out there. It makes me feel great."
Shaw said he also loves playing on the offensive line. He said he's played on the offensive line for years, and even though that doesn't get as much glory, he enjoys it.
"I'm not the biggest O-linemen there is, but you don't need to be big if you're physical and fast," Shaw said. "Being at guard, that's probably the best thing you can have is to be physical and fast. I love blocking. I love pancaking kids, and pushing the D-linemen an extra five yards just to get a good push for our running backs behind us."
Roller said Shaw's been a good leader on the offensive line for the Rams.
"You look back over the last 30 years, we haven't had a whole lot of big linemen," Roller said. "So he kind of fits the mold for the offense we're running -- very agile, quick offensive linemen. He's a good leader there, because he knows what he's doing. He's taken those young kids under his wing to show them the ropes and make sure they're doing the right things. He doesn't mind stepping into that leadership role. He's very positive when he does it and very encouraging to those guys. And he does a great job of helping them out when they mess up. He's one of those guys that can get the guys to follow him and do the right things."
In his sophomore season, Shaw started and put up strong numbers on defense. Shaw had an area-best 115 tackles with one sack.
While he had a good sophomore season, Shaw had an even better junior season. Last year he had 145 tackles with one sack. He had a combined 27 tackles in a big win over Luray during the regular season.
"It was great," Shaw said. "I got all-state on both sides of the ball. But last year at middle linebacker -- I don't know what it was but with missing a game and everything I still had great stats. And I had a real good year last year with some real good high-tackle games. And at right guard I was second team all-state on that. We had a really, really good run game last year. It feels great."
The Rams have had a stellar defense for years, and last year was certainly no exception, as the defense helped lead the team to the district title.
"Being known at Strasburg and people around us they know us for defense," Shaw said. "And just being a part of that team, just being a part of the team that gets to the regional finals with a good defense was great. And we had a couple shutouts last year. Every time we had a shutout last year it felt great -- having that big doughnut on the scoreboard. I loved defense my whole life. It's the side of the ball I want to play on all the time, and it's just physical out there. You've got to be physical. I love the physicality."
Shaw said he is trying to be more of a leader this season since he is a senior.
"It's my last year. Being the last year I really got to leave a mark on these kids," Shaw said. "I want to lead these kids. A lot of these kids are sophomores and some are freshmen. And I want them to keep on talking about me in their senior year, and how I lead the team, and how I helped them out in certain ways on each side of the ball."
Shaw said he definitely wanted to play football in college, and he went with his dad to several camps over the summer. He said playing at the collegiate level has always been his dream.
"I think I started with U.Va. and had a good camp there," Shaw said. "Then I went to CNU, ODU and went to [Virginia] Tech and went to JMU. And on [July] 26th I went to Shepherd University. That was a real good camp, and I'm going back for a game in the fall. I'm just trying to present myself in front of all these college coaches, because I love football. I talked to plenty of coaches. I went to Shepherd, I love the atmosphere there. They've got a good team. They've been pretty good up there. So having a coach invite me back for a game makes me feel pretty good about my chances in excelling to the collegiate level."
The Rams open their season on Friday at Skyline. Strasburg has a lot of players back from last year's squad and high hopes for the upcoming season. The Rams advanced to the Region 2B championship game last year, losing to Shenandoah County rival Central.
Shaw, who is also a standout wrestler and track athlete, said his goal is much like it was last year.
"My goal last year was to make it to the regional championship and win it," Shaw said. "But this year -- I want to win it this year. Central leaving that bad taste in our mouth. You always want revenge against Central, especially when they're your rival. And we're going to get back there this year, and we're going to win that thing this year. I want to get even further -- in the state playoffs too. That's what I want to do."
