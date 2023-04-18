STRASBURG — Things feel a little different with Strasburg softball this season.
The Rams have started strong in years past but haven't been able to keep it going. This year, sparked by a trio of freshmen, the Rams feel great about where the program is headed.
"Its just a different group," Strasburg head coach Suzanne Mathias-Carter said. "I think that has to do with the kids that have come in — Ava Mayhew as a pitcher, Hannah [Merriner] in centerfield, [Camille Greco] in right field. And that's not taking away from my kids that have returned Rebekah [Moxley] and Arleigh [Mason] and Rylie [Arnold] and Sophia [Reynolds]. It's a group that can just kind of jell together. But I think it has a lot to do with, the JV level too, these kids are playing travel. And so they're playing and they have the experience and understanding and softball smarts so to speak and that's made a huge, huge, huge difference."
Strasburg has three seniors — Brooklyn Henderson, Moxley, and Reynolds -- and they said it's nice to be winning in their final season with the program.
"I was kind of nervous coming into the season just because of prior seasons," Moxley said. "But with how it's going I'm really excited to see how far we go."
"We're a young team," Reynolds said. "It's definitely bittersweet being my last year. But seeing the team do well being so young makes me think we have a very, very, bright future."
Freshmen Camille Greco, Hannah Merriner, and Ava Mayhew have made a significant impact on this year's squad, which has an 8-2 record.
Moxley said the freshmen had meshed well with all the returners on this year's team.
"We've definitely improved slowly," Moxley said. "With the new freshmen that have been playing travel ball and having the knowledge I feel like we mesh well. [The chemistry] has just kind of came naturally. We are all friends from school and we played travel ball together. So I feel like we mesh well on the field and off the field as well."
Mayhew said she feels that playing travel softball and playing year-round has helped the freshmen trio adjust to the varsity level more quickly.
"I feel like that's helped a lot," Mayhew said of playing travel softball. "Being able to see bettetition. And now coming into this and facing somewhat the same competition, I think it's very helpful."
Mayhew, junior Kiersten Wiseley, and junior Rylie Arnold have shared Strasburg's pitching duties.
Mayhew has thrown 40.2 innings with a 7-1 record and a 2.07 Earned Run Average with 74 strikeouts. Wiseley has thrown 18.1 innings with a 1-1 record, a 1.15 ERA, and 34 strikeouts, while Arnold has pitched two innings with a 3.50 ERA and two strikeouts. They each have one save this season.
"Ava and Kiersten are complementing each other well — those different styles of pitching," Mathias-Carter said. "It's nice to be able to start one and bring the other in and vice-versa. And then Rylie, she can come in and throw strikes. I still have her there if the other two are not holding it. But so far, knock on wood, they've held it between the two of them. Ava, she moves the ball all around the plate and has different pitches. And Kiersten comes in and she's just got some weird spins. She's just consistent. They're not giving up a bunch of walks, and they're making the other teams put the ball in play."
Strasburg has been strong offensively all season as well. The Rams are hitting .363 as a team. Strasburg has six players hitting .400 or better, led by the three freshmen. Greco is batting .458 (11-for-24), Merriner is hitting .455 (15-for-33), and Mayhew is hitting .452 (14-for-31). Merriner leads the team with three homers. Moxley has a team-best 13 RBIs, and Merriner has a team-best 16 runs scored.
The Rams have also done an excellent job of pulling out games this season when they've trailed or when the games have been close throughout.
"We all have a lot of drive," Moxley said of what has helped the team in close games. "I feel like that also comes into playing with travel ball. You have that 'you want to be here. You want to do good. You want to win.' You're not just like I'm here just because. I feel like the want to, the drive is pushing us to do good."
The Rams (8-2, 3-2 Bull Run) play at Class 2 powerhouse Page County on Friday.
Reynolds said she feels good about what the team can do the rest of the season.
"I want to win out for the rest of the season," Reynolds said. "Maybe make a run in districts and regionals -- that would be nice. We can definitely do that. We went toe-to-toe with Clarke (County). We just had a couple hits get by. We haven't played Page (County) yet, but I have a feeling we'll give them a run for their money as well."
Strasburg's junior varsity squad is also having much success and is off to an 8-1 start. Mayhew said she feels good about where the program can go over the next few years.
"I feel very confident in what we have on our JV team right now and what we'll see next year coming up," Mayhew said. "We only lose our seniors this year, and we'll have more join us and more eighth graders come up from JV. I feel like we'll be improving and improving over the years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.