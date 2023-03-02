STRASBURG — Strasburg's girls basketball team will be facing a challenge on Friday, but they feel like they can handle it.
The Rams play John Marshall on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinals at Huguenot High School in Richmond. John Marshall has size, which will present a challenge for Strasburg.
"They have a lot of bigger girls that will be tough if we don't box out and do the little things," Strasburg junior guard Macy Smith said. "But other than that, I think we have more skill than they do. And if we box out, if we rebound, if we play harder than them, and if we stay patient on offense, I think we have a good shot."
Strasburg senior forward Jada Hill said the Rams need to counter John Marshall's size with speed.
"They are very tall and strong-built girls," Hill said. "But we're a very quick team, and I definitely think we can run them up and down the floor."
The Justices are led by 6-foot-4 Jaedyn Cook, who has signed to play at East Carolina University.
Strasburg head coach Darin Jenkins is familiar with Cook. The last time the Rams advanced to the state tournament in 2020, Cook played against Strasburg. At the time, Cook was a freshman and played for Thomas Jefferson High School. The Rams beat Thomas Jefferson in the state quarterfinals, and Cook led her team with 11 points in a game that was also played at Huguenot.
"There's games that she will go inside, but there's also games where she'll shoot some 3s," Jenkins said. "I think the more 3s we can get her to shoot probably the advantage is ours, to keep her out of the paint. ...But she's a solid player. You can tell she's worked on her game the last couple years, since the last time we saw her as a freshman. She's developed into a nice player, and she's going to be a handful for us."
A big key to the game will be rebounding. The Rams have struggled throughout the season with the boards.
"There's been moments late in the year where we've done a decent job of that," Jenkins said. "But there's also been a lot of moments where we still have a tendency to just watch the ball go in the air and just watch someone else get the rebound. I can promise you if we choose to do that down there on Friday night, it will be a long night for us. So I think the kids understand that. We watched film together [Monday], and I think they see the urgency as far as making sure we get a body on somebody and box out. And make them work for everything they get, don't make it easy for them — that's what we're preaching."
John Marshall (19-6) averages 56.9 points per game this season. They are allowing 32.3. Jenkins said they like to put a lot of pressure on the ball.
In the Region 2A tournament, John Marshall averaged 89.3 points per game, allowing just 21 per game.
The Rams (21-7) are averaging 46.8 points per game while allowing just 40.5 points per contest.
Smith is averaging 22.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 4.6 steals per game. She is shooting 45% (196-for-436) from the field, 31.3% (42-for-134) from 3-point range, and 80.4% (86-for-107) from the foul line. She was the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year.
Freshman forward/guard Jayden Stinnette is second in scoring, averaging 7.0 points per game. She also averages 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Sophomore forward Addison Morgan is key also with a 48.5% (32-for-66) field goal percentage. Morgan is averaging 3.9 rebounds per contest.
Hill has a 36.8% (39-for-106) field goal percentage, averaging 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Senior forward Emma Hooser averaged 3.4 rebounds this season.
One player the Rams will be without is freshman point guard Emily Gorrell, who had knee surgery on Tuesday. Jenkins said the second-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection had been playing on two bad knees all season.
"What Emily played through this year is remarkable," Jenkins said. "For being able to get this far with the way her knees were, give her a lot of credit for gutting it out. And she gave us great minutes this year as a freshman. And she really has a strong basketball IQ. And I'm just excited to be able to get her back and to get her healthy for next year. I think she made the right decision for going ahead and getting it done, because she was in pain. (In the Region 2B final) she couldn't move. So give her a lot of credit for even going out there and trying that."
The Rams will turn to senior Ali Crabill as starting point guard. Crabill averaged 1.2 assists this season.
"Ali started early in the year for us," Jenkins said. "And Ali's given us some good minutes off the bench. And I would expect Ali to come in there on Friday night and play solid for us and we'll need her to."
Hill was a freshman on the junior varsity team the last time the Rams advanced to the state tournament, and she said it was special to do it in her senior year.
"I do remember watching them and feeling the environment," Hill said of the 2020 state tourney team. "And I remember thinking this is where I want to end up when I get to that point. So it's exciting to be here. I definitely made the younger version of myself proud a little bit. And I just hope we're making every younger girl on the team super proud, and giving the JVs like a standard to live up to."
Smith said she also remembers the state quarterfinal game from the 2020 team and looking up to the varsity players. She said she remembers the environment, and this year's squad will have to handle it well, which they struggled with at Shenandoah University in last weekend's Region 2B final.
"I think that shocked us a little bit going into it," Smith said of last weekend's environment. "And I think we have to go into Friday kind of ignoring the crowd as much as you can. You know you kind of can't, but trying to stay focused with what we have to do."
Smith also said she expects a large crowd from Strasburg, which should help the team.
This is Strasburg's third state tournament appearance in the last six years, all coached by Jenkins. He said one thing he has learned is the importance of making the week fun and memorable for the players. The team did team bonding activities during the week and had a team dinner at The Strasburg Diner on Tuesday.
"As crazy as it sounds I think the experience is probably what the kids remember the most," Jenkins said. "Just saying that you've been there. Obviously, you want to go down, you want to compete as hard as can compete, and you want to try to win as many games as you can win. But at the end of the day let's enjoy each other this week. Let's enjoy the moment, let's prepare, let's get in the gym and prepare ourselves. So when we step on the court on Friday night we can give it our best shot and whatever happens when we walk off the court we can look at each other and say 'hey this was a fun journey. This is something we all enjoyed. And we did give it our best shot.' And that's my goal this week is just to get that out of them."
