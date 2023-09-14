STRASBURG — Macy Smith has always wanted to play college basketball at the Division I level, and next year, her dream will come true.
The Strasburg senior announced her commitment to play basketball at St. Bonaventure University in southwestern New York last week.
"They offered me in June, and at first I was kind of hesitant," Smith said in an interview after school on Tuesday. "I wanted to not rush the decision. So I've been talking to them now for four months. They just repeatedly show me how much they want me and how much they generally care about me as a person. They can help me grow my faith and become a better basketball player and a person. And for me that's the most important thing. It's a really big opportunity that God gave me, and I'm excited to see how it goes."
Smith said she visited the campus once this past summer and is planning on an official visit this fall. Smith said she verbally committed to St. Bonaventure on Aug. 20 but wanted to make an official announcement on the beach, where she and her family were last week.
Smith will officially sign with St. Bonaventure in November.
St. Bonaventure plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Bonnies are coached by Jim Crowley, who is starting his second stint as head coach of the program. Crowley coached the Bonnies from 2000-2016 and led the team to six national postseason berths. He returned in March after spending the last seven years as the head coach at Providence.
The Bonnies were 6-26 last season, including 3-13 in the Atlantic 10.
Smith said she's excited to be part of a rebuilding program and see how she can help the program become more successful.
"They make me feel special and make me feel like I can make a difference for the program," Smith said of the coaches.
Smith said it feels good to get the decision out of the way so she can focus on the upcoming season at Strasburg.
"It's one less thing that I have to stress about," Smith said. "It's just a blessing that I'm able to get this opportunity, and I still have more goals here that I want to accomplish first. But I know that my future there is going to be special, and it's something that I've always dreamed of doing and I'm just very thankful."
Smith said knowing that her dream is coming true is a good feeling.
"It's just surreal to think that when I was 11 this was the dream in my eyes," Smith said. "And I didn't know where that would be. All I knew was I wanted to play basketball for God. And I knew I could go to the highest level if I keep working hard, keep my faith in God. It's definitely a dream come true, but I'm just excited to get to work there and see what all happens."
Smith averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 4.4 steals per game last season. She helped lead the Rams to the Class 2 state quarterfinals last season.
Strasburg is without a head coach right now, as Darin Jenkins resigned as head girls basketball coach in July. The search for a new head coach is ongoing, but Smith said things have been going well even without a head coach.
"I think [assistant] coach [Kelly] Stinnette and [assistant coach] Frankie [Conner] are doing a great job running open gyms," Smith said. "And just motivating us even though we don't have a coach right now to still get in the gym and get shots up. Still work on our game even though it's not in our control that we don't have a coach. That's not our fault, but that doesn't dictate the season that were going to have."
The Rams return a strong nucleus from last year, and Smith said she's excited for the season to start.
"Our young ones they stepped up as freshmen, but they're going to step up even more and be even more of a leader than they were last year," Smith said. "And I'm just excited for them and I'm excited for the ones coming up — the season they're going to have. I think we're going to have a special team this year for sure."
