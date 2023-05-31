Strasburg standout girls basketball guard Macy Smith has officially picked up a Division I offer.
Smith, a junior multi-sport standout who blew up on the hoops scene during a breakout sophomore year in 2021-22, announced on Twitter that she received an offer from St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.
The silky-smooth guard helped guide the Rams to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament this past season, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 4.4 steals per game in the process.
She also shot 43.4% (238-for-548) from the field, 32.2% (55-for-171) from 3-point range, and 81.4% (118-for-145) from the foul line while emerging as a go-to vocal leader for Strasburg.
