RICHMOND — Turnovers proved costly for Strasburg on Friday.
The Rams started slow and couldn’t recover in a 61-46 loss to John Marshall in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state quarterfinals held at Huguenot High School in Richmond.
Strasburg turned the ball over nine times in the opening period.
John Marshall’s Jaedyn Cook, an East Carolina University signee, scored the game’s first four points. Strasburg freshman Jayden Stinnette hit a 3-pointer, and Rams senior Emma Hooser scored inside the paint to give Strasburg its only lead, 5-4.
The Justices then went on a 15-2 run and took a 19-7 lead late in the opening period. Strasburg senior Hannah Kepler hit a jumper to cut the lead to 19-9 after the first period.
The Justices extended the lead in the second period with a 9-2 run to take a 28-11 lead.
Two free throws each by sophomore Addison Morgan and junior Macy Smith closed out the first half for the Rams, who trailed 34-15.
Strasburg (21-8) had a strong start in the third period. Smith and Stinnette each hit a 3-pointer, and Hill made two free throws in an 8-2 run to close the lead to 36-23.
However, the Justices responded with an 11-0 run to take a 47-23 lead. Cook, Rmia Crutchfield, and Zuri Hall combined for all 11 points for John Marshall.
Strasburg went on an 11-2 run that extended into the fourth period to cut the deficit to 49-34. Smith had five points, and Hill had four points during the run.
John Marshall (20-6) put the game away with a 9-2 run. John Marshall’s Kayden Jones had five points during the spurt.
Strasburg finished with 29 turnovers against John Marshall’s defensive pressure. The Justices controlled the boards with a 43-27 rebounding advantage.
Strasburg shot 34.9% (15-for-43) from the field, while John Marshall shot 38.1% (24-for-63).
Cook led all scorers with 23 points. John Marshall’s Khamaya Earley had 11 points.
Smith led the Rams with 18 points and five rebounds. Hill had eight points and four rebounds. Stinnette and Hooser had six points and five rebounds, while Morgan led the Rams with seven rebounds.
It was the most competitive game John Marshall has had in the postseason. The Justices won each of their regional games by at least 50 points. John Marshall will play Clarke County in the Class 2 state semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m. in a game at Strasburg High School.
