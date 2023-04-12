WOODSTOCK – Strasburg's girls tennis looks much different this season.
The Rams have struggled to get a full roster since the program started a few years ago. Last year they only had five players on the roster, but this year they have 13 – and excellent results have followed.
"You have no idea how amazing that is," Strasburg head coach Deanna Dillman said of having 13 on the roster. "And it gives a boost to these kids, because they know coming in that we're not automatically giving up two points every time we go somewhere. It is wonderful for the team. I would like to see more get interested for tennis."
One problem with having 13 players is court space. Strasburg only has two courts to practice on daily, but the team has been improvising.
"It's great that we don't have to forfeit any matches, but it can also be a struggle because where we practice we only have two courts," Strasburg senior Olivia Hodges said. "So it's hard. So we have to split up practice — seven-to-13 (singles players) play at one time and then one-through-six play another time. So that makes it a lot easier. It's kind of sad that the whole team can't be together, except for game day, but I think it's better overall that we're split up. And it's easier for our coach to do it that way."
Hodges moved from No. 2 singles to No. 1 singles this season. Hodges said she started taking tennis lessons at Stonebrook Club in Winchester in the offseason, and it's helped improve her game a lot.
"I liked being No. 2, but I'm really glad that I've improved enough to be No. 1 this year and be able to play better people and to be able to improve," Hodges said. "Even if I lose I'm still learning something from it, because I'm playing better people and I think that's really great."
Hodges said the whole team had improved this season. The Rams have four starters back from last season — Hodges, senior Raea Crabill (No. 2 singles), senior Rachel Shafer (No. 3 singles), and senior Emily Velasco (No. 5 singles).
Dillman said the addition of two newcomers — senior Ali Crabill (No. 4 singles) and freshman Elizabeth Cadle (No. 6 singles) — had helped the team.
"Elizabeth, was our team manager last year," Dillman said. "She worked hard. She went to matches, did everything, did exhibitions last year. So that got her ready for this year as a freshman. Ali has added to the team as well. It just gave us a very strong lineup, but then we have some great kids that are right behind them too."
The Rams (3-1, 3-1 Bull Run), which have nine seniors on this year's squad, are off to a strong start this season, having won three matches already. Raea Crabill said it's been nice to win matches and have more success than in the past.
"It's great everyone at the school mentions it, 'Oh, that's so nice that you guys actually win at tennis,'" Raea Crabill said. "Because we've never had a tennis team that's won games before, so that's great."
Dillman said she's glad the team is winning but wants them to stay focused and have fun.
"I don't want to get too ahead of ourselves," Dillman said. "I want the team to be grounded, take it a point at a time and learn from every bit of it -- and they have. They've done an excellent job. And I'm hoping they're having fun as well, because they are in high school -- I want them to have fun too."
It's been a rewarding season for Hodges, who has been on the team since the program's first full season in 2020.
"It's really relieving and great to be able to feel that with the whole team and our coach," Hodges said of winning matches this season. "And I know she was super excited we won. Because in past years it's been like lose, lose, lose. And it's really great to be able to have a team that can be uplifting and be able to experience those wins with them."
