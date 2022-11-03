WOODSTOCK — Claire Keefe was determined not to lose.
The Strasburg junior found herself in a battle to the finish line with Clarke County's Teya Starley at the Region 2B cross country championships onWednesday at Central's North Street Course.
In last week's Bull Run District championships, Keefe lost to Starley, but she would not let it happen on Wednesday.
Keefe finished strong in her sprint to the finish and edged Starley by four seconds. Keefe said her track experience, where she won a state title in the 400 her freshman year, helped her.
"That was the scariest moment," Keefe said of the finish. "Her and I, we were sprinting, and once I got maybe 100 meters to the finish line I was like 'This is when I really have to go.' And I took what I had from track and brought it into this. We both just gave it all we had."
Keefe said she was very nervous at the start, but once the race started she settled down. Keefe and Starley were side-by-side the whole race.
It was Keefe's first regional title, after finishing second the last two seasons.
"It's really exciting," Keefe said. "I'm still kind of shocked that it happened, because I'm usually used to getting second at regionals. I have since freshman year. Now I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness.' It feels really great."
Keefe won't be alone at next weekend's state meet in Salem. The Rams finished third as a team with 80 points to qualify as a team. The top three teams and top five individuals not on those teams qualify for the state meet.
Central's girls finished second with 53 points. Clarke County won the girls meet with 37 points.
"I'm very excited," Central coach Melissa Wright said. "I think we had the right girls running to make it happen. We needed everything to fall into place. I keep telling the kids we don't need them to all have breakout races, we just need to be doing what we've been doing all season."
Central's Asia Hoover finished third in a time of 20:18. Hoover said it was her best-ever finish at regionals.
"I felt tired from start to finish, but I just kept convincing myself this is regionals and I just got to go out and go strong," Hoover said. "I'm really happy I was aiming for top 10, so this is really good."
Central's Eden Shelhamer finished fourth (20:35) and teammate Laniah Hoover was 19th (23:00) in only her second race back from injury.
Wright said Laniah Hoover had a gallbladder attack midway through the season and had to have it removed and underwent two operations.
"For her to be our third runner is just phenomenal," Wright said. "She is running really well for us. She's a competitor, and she likes to race. We're really proud of what's she's accomplished to be able to come and do that today on her last race [on her home course] as a senior is quite an accomplishment."
Central's other top performers were Anika Perry (20th, 23:38), Lucie Erickson (22nd, 24:35.17), Ava Pulizzi (26th, 25:31), and McKenna Rimel (28th, 26:56).
Strasburg's other top girls performers were Paige Hiserman (11th, 21:07), Neila Coughenour (18th, 22:22), Bailey Walker (33rd, 26:44), Briana Brown (37th, 29:09) and Alba Suarez Boto (38th, 29:43).
Strasburg coach Brittany Cover said she's happy for the team to be going to states.
"I'm just really excited to be going," Cover said. "I know Paige [Hiserman] and Claire [Keefe] have been before, but nobody else has. I think it will be a great experience, especially for Neila [Coughenour] she's our [lone] senior. And so I'm really happy that she gets to go and have a state experience at cross country."
Mountain View's Tai Croushore finished 25th in a time of 18:40. Strasburg's Gracen Hottle finished 33rd in a time of 19:33. Cover said Hottle was battling an injury and she was proud of the effort he gave despite the injury.
The Falcons finished sixth in the girls state meet last year.
"It never gets old," Wright said. "I'm very excited to be able to return with the girls team. Hopefully we can build on our sixth place finish from last year. I think we have a stronger team than we did last year. So I look forward to seeing what we can do next week. It will be a fun week. For some it's their first time going, and that's always exciting to watch them experience something new."
East Rockingham's Katelyn Martin (seventh, 20:51) and Jesela Cooper (ninth, 20:56), Page County's Summer Kite (fifth, 20:44) and Luray's Carolina Wood (eighth, 20:53) and Briana Plum (10th, 21:06) all qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 2 state meet on Nov. 12 in Salem as individuals.
Other individual qualifiers for the boys race were Luray standout Davey Johnson, who won with a time of 16:01, and teammate Eli Jones (seventh, 17:29) while Page County's Logan Heiston (14th, 17:54.27) and Aaron Hensley (16th, 18:00) also move on. East Rockingham, ledby Evan Roberts (fifth, 17:06), Eiler Yancey (13th, 17:47) and Cade yancey (15th, 17:54.84) will also move on to the state meet as a team after finishing third.
Mountain View freshman Charlie Hoover also advanced to the Class 2 State meet. Hoover finished 19th in the boys race with a time of 18:05 to gain the final qualifying spot.
"During the race, at the beginning and near the middle, I felt pretty good," Hoover said. "But at the end I was pushing really hard, and I was so tired that I literally stumbled across the finish line. I think it was worth it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.