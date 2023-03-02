Despite coming short of a regional title, Strasburg standout sophomore Macy Smith was still honored by the Region 2B coaches as the Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Smith was joined on the all-region first team by Central junior Makenna Painter and the Clarke County duo of Alainah McKavish, a freshman, and senior Keira Rohrbach.
Other first-team selections included Luray multi-sport standout senior Jaidyn McClung, Buckingham County senior Sidra Daniel, and juniors Adryn Martin of Page County and Lauren Townsend, the standout point guard for a young East Rockingham squad.
The All-Region 2B second team featured Mountain View’s senior duo of Bre Franklin and Mya Councill, Luray junior guard Emily Donovan, Clarke’s Hailey Evans, a senior, and junior Kaiya Williams, Central senior Chloe Helsley, and a pair of freshmen.
Those freshmen earning second-team honors were Emily Gorrell, another standout for the Rams with a bright future, along with Page County’s up-and-comer Ali Purdham.
