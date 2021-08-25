HARRISONBURG — As players went through practice approximately 30 yards in front of him in late July, Kyle Gillenwater acknowledged he didn’t know too many names yet.
The former Division I defensive coordinator that most recently served as an assistant under Donnie Coleman at East Rockingham is fully aware of all of the challenges that come with being a head coach at the high school level.
But taking over a program less than three weeks before the season?
Even Gillenwater admitted it’s been quite the adjustment for all involved.
“They’re doing pretty good,” Gillenwater said. “We don’t have a lot of depth, but the bulk of the kids we’ve got are buying in and doing what we ask them to do. They’re playing hard, showing up. We’ve got some holes to fill like everyone else, but I’m pleased with what’s going on.”
Gillenwater has coached at nearby James Madison in the past and built a reputation in recent years as one of the best defensive coordinators in the area at the high school level as he built a stout East Rockingham defense.
But when former Blue Streaks coach Josh Carico stepped down unexpectedly just weeks before the start of the 2021 season, Gillenwater opted for a challenge.
Now, as Harrisonburg prepares to open up its season with a new head coach for the third time in as many years, he said he’s leaned on his upperclassmen to help bridge the unknown gap between him and the players he’s getting to know.
“It definitely helps,” Gillenwater said. “There’s a lot of kids stepping up, trying to take leadership roles. We’ve got kids picking up the slack and taking charge.”
The Blue Streaks are certainly not lacking talent this season with quarterback Keenan Glago, running back Javante Chacon and lineman Joel Alvarado all back.
Add in big hitter Dante Edwards at the defensive end spot on the other side and Harrisonburg has an elite combination of athleticism and maturity on the field.
That combination, along with the experience Gillenwater and his staff bring to the table, has many thinking Harrisonburg could compete for a district title.
“The wins and losses will take care of themselves,” Gillenwater said. “We need to get better every single day we go out to the field and practice. Yes, there’s talent here and I’m tickled to death to be here, but we need to focus on just getting better every single day. As long as we do that, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
The Blue Streaks open their season Friday at Albemarle at 7 p.m.
