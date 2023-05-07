BRIDGEWATER — Harrisonburg continues its quest to capture the Valley District title following another impressive win on Friday.
The Blue Streaks had a repeat performance of their first matchup with rival Turner Ashby, rolling to a 3-0 win in Valley District boys soccer action in Bridgewater on Friday.
HHS head coach Anthony Marasco said they tweaked their game plan in their win over Spotswood last Tuesday, so they worked on executing the same process Friday.
"We used it in the Spotswood game [and] we had success with it," Marasco said. "We emphasized it in practice this week. The kids continue to bring it and do all the things we ask them to do as coaches."
Marasco knew they had to beat TA if they wanted to remain in the hunt for the Valley District title, adding that he knows it's huge to complete the season sweep over a team like the Knights, who were on a four-game winning streak entering Friday's contest.
"We knew we had to take care of business tonight for that to happen," Marasco said. "To do it against a really tough team and a well-put together opponent, it feels really good."
Izaack Cruz Gonzalez, a sophomore striker, drilled a goal for Harrisonburg on Friday.
"It felt amazing to see all the parents come down to the fence [and] hug all the players," Cruz said. "If we get a win in their home, we're making noise. If it's at our home, all the students, all the parents, everyone — we're making noise [and] making it known that we're district champs."
Steve Carranza Mejia, a junior midfielder, notched a goal kick for Harrisonburg on Friday and said they had to overcome adversity early, but they adjusted and took down a quality opponent.
"They're a really talented team," Mejia said. "The first 15 minutes, we were playing a little bad, but we just had to come back and play composed."
The Knights couldn't find a way around Harrisonburg, and TA head coach Luke Davies said they lacked ball movement — the thing they do best.
"When we move the ball around the field, we do well," Davies said. "Unfortunately, we again tried to play too direct, and that hurt us. We were causing turnovers and it allowed Harrisonburg to have the ball a lot more than what we would've liked. They've got some great, quality strikers and they'll punish you if they allow you to, and that's what happened [Friday]."
Davies told his guys not to let the loss hang over their heads, as there's still plenty of soccer yet to be played.
"This is one game in a long season," Davies said. "If you look at the game we've lost, we were just unlucky in the two early ones [and] we've only lost two in the district so far."
The Streaks (7-3-2, 5-1 Valley) host Broadway on Tuesday in Valley District play, while the Knights (10-4, 4-2 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County in Valley District action.
The Streaks will continue to chase the district championship once more. Marasco said the mindset moving forward is to continue building off their success.
"I always tell my kids that the results don't matter if you don't continue to build off of the positive things," Marasco said. [We're] just going to build off the positives that we've had these last few games and ride a high into the playoffs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.