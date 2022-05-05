BRIDGEWATER — Thrilling, physical and exciting — all three words describe Valley District boys soccer in May.
With under three minutes to go in Bridgewater on Thursday, host Turner Ashby and visiting Harrisonburg were on the path toward a draw. There was pushing, shoving, screaming and celebrating but it came down to the last minutes.
“We had an intense game all the way throughout,” HHS senior Daniel Shulgan said. “It was really building up to this moment.”
Shulgan came at the Knights goalkeeper with the ball with under three minutes remaining, letting the ball go while running straight into the goalkeeper and the ball trickled in to give the Blue Streaks a thrilling 3-2 district win over the Knights and complete a season sweep of their rival from just down Route 42.
“When I got my opportunity, I took it,” Shulgan said.
Thursday night’s battle between Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby was all that and more. Between two penalty kicks, physical play and a team dog pile when the final whistle blew, the two rivals put on a show.
After Shulgan’s score, the Knights — who were neck and neck with the Blue Streaks the entire game — were on offense and put together a few shots on goal to test Harrisonburg’s goalkeeper.
Everyone was yelling, moving and shifting. Players took shots left and right and Harrisonburg coach Anthony Marasco was crouched on his knees. Then, the final whistle blew.
In his postgame interview, Marasco laughed, saying he felt better than he was watching his team play defense in the final seconds.
“I think we just got back to playing soccer,” Marasco said. “If we play our style, we can we can win games.”
Heading into the game Thursday, Harrisonburg was coming off a loss to Spotswood, the other top team in the Valley District. Daniel Romero said the team didn’t like losing and this was proof the team could bounce back.
“We love winning,” said Romero, who scored the first goal of the night for Harrisonburg. “When we win, we’re going crazy on the bus, at school, here on the field. So we want to keep that momentum going.”
For Marasco, this win was possibly the biggest one yet for his group because it showed him that the Blue Streaks could bounce back.
“I always say we’re gonna get knocked down sometimes,” Marasco said. “Just how do you react? Can we get back up? And they got back up tonight in a great way.”
Romero scored the first of the night for Harrisonburg early in the contest. When the final whistle blew at the end of the night, he grabbed the Flag of Mexico from his backpack and ran around with it, his team jumping around him. Marasco said his team is so close that when the Blue Streaks win, they celebrate big.
“This was huge,” Marasco said. “They wanted to bounce back strong and show that we were a good team and I think they they showed that tonight.”
The Knights (8-3-2, 3-3 Valley) were no easy task. On Turner Ashby’s senior night, the group showed they could hang with high-flying Harrisonburg in a big way, challenging them and giving them a game. The Knights tied the game with a penalty kick to end the first half.
“That’s a great young group over there,” Marasco said. “They’re well-coached. And it’s always a tough game. We knew that this was going to be a really hard game.”
After a penalty kick of their own, the Blue Streaks gave up a goal minutes later. Saman Aadi scored a header for Turner Ashby to tie the game at two. Both teams were equal in time of possession and scoring opportunities — Marasco said it was anyone’s game all night.
“I think this should carry over,” Marasco said. “I think this is good for the confidence, especially going into regionals.”
Harrisonburg takes on Broadway for its own senior night Tuesday and Shulgan said it’s one game at a time, but this one his team is going to remember. With the loss to Spotswood, the district title tied up. Now, the Blue Streaks (8-4-3, 6-1 Valley) want to win out as they get ready for the postseason.
“We’ve done it. We’ve had losses throughout the season,” Shulgan said. “As long as we keep our heads up and just keep moving forward, we know we’re gonna be all right at the end of the day.”
