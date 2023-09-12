STRASBURG — Harrisonburg earned its fifth sweep of the season on Monday in dominant fashion.
The Blue Streaks made a statement en route to victory over Strasburg, cruising to a 25-12, 25-7, and 25-20 sweep in non-district prep volleyball action on the road.
The win comes on the heels of a frustrating loss at East Rockingham last Thursday. HHS second-year head coach Erin Brubaker said it was important for her girls to bounce back with a victory, and against a team they’ve swept once already this season, they didn’t want to leave any doubt.
“It was a team that we already played and beat,” Brubaker said. “We wanted to make sure that we didn’t let up and that we played at the level that we could.”
Brubaker felt Monday’s key to victory was their aggressiveness, and while she noted they didn’t notch as many aces as they did in their last meeting with the Rams, they showed tenacity on both ends.
“We didn’t have quite as many [aces] this time, but we had several for sure,” Brubaker said. “Making sure that we were serving and hitting aggressively, and not making mistakes on our side as much as we could.”
The Streaks swiped 16 aces total, with junior Teagan Miller leading with seven, junior Macy Waid contributing five, and senior Thaneisha Cedeno tallying four. Sophomore Stella Jones led the Streaks with eight kills, while freshmen Nora Von Rotz and Sarah Hairston had seven. Waid led in assists with 20, while Miller led in digs with nine.
“I think Teagan did have a good game,” Brubaker said. “Even though we didn’t get as many attacks coming our way as we might see against one of our Valley District schools, Teagan still was able to pick up a lot of balls in the back row and serve very well. Thaneisha Cedeno also came in and served four aces and played a great game out of the back row as well.”
The Streaks (6-2) host Rockbridge County on Thursday, while the Rams (0-8) traveled to Mountain View on Tuesday for a Bull Run District clash.
The Blue Streaks have already doubled their total number of wins from last season, but they face two tall tasks ahead in the Wildcats and Spotswood.
Brubaker believes playing consistently through three sets will be crucial, but if they can do that, they could come away with two massive wins over district rivals.
“We can’t give up points at any time if we want to win,” Brubaker said. “I think that mindset is important, especially in our East Rock game, we did give up some points in the middle during those sets. If we can play through an entire set and finish it playing consistently, that might get us some wins against some of those bigger schools.”
