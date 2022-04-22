With each click across the pavement, softball cleats drug across the pavement behind Harrisonburg High School’s football stadium earlier this week.
The Blue Streaks softball team walked the upward path toward the field, in two lines, chatting among themselves as they prepared to face perennial Valley District power Turner Ashby in a regular-season showdown.
After the Knights warmed up on the dirt, Harrisonburg took the field. They team went through the standard infield-outfield warm-up session, took batting practice and prepared for their upcoming contest.
It didn’t used to be like that for the Blue Streaks, though, they said. Harrisonburg didn’t used to know when games were, when practices were. The outfield they ran on used to have holes and the Streaks getting mercy-ruled was the expectation by other teams.
Then, Derek Smiley sent an email.
From The Start
About eight years ago, Ashlyn Smiley played little league softball.
Ashlyn grew up in the area, she said. Derek, her father, coached her little league team. That team had many members of the Blue Streaks now on it then, when the girls were first learning softball.
And Derek was there.
“A lot of us have played together for years in little league,” sophomore pitcher Camryn Johnson said. “We've grown up together playing travel and little league. I think that we are very young. But we've also all been together and we know each other's strengths and weaknesses, which can help us continue to make improvements.”
Harrisonburg freshman Kayli Alvarado said she played little league with the Smileys when she was first starting out and remembers how it important it was to her growth.
“They've all seen us,” Alvarado said, “They’ve seen everything. They see the mood swings. They see the good and bad.”
As the girls moved into travel, Derek watched them grow, develop and learn the game. In travel, some of them still played together but the coaches changed — one of those new coaches was Harrisonburg assistant Charles Rodamer.
Ashley said she played for Rodamer when she was with her travel club. There is a trust level there, one where she feels she can talk to them even outside softball.
“They know everyone from little league,” Ashlyn said. “We all know each other, and they know us.”
When the girls got to high school, Derek said the setting was different than what they saw in travel. Harrisonburg, historically, hasn’t been the strongest program in the Valley — winning one game last season.
In the previous season before COVID-19, the Blue Streaks didn’t win a game. The team went 0-21 and 0-12 in the Valley District. Ashlyn entered Harrisonburg’s softball program in 2021.
Derek watched Ashlyn stand in the circle as the dominant pitcher for Harrisonburg in her freshman year. Derek sat in the bleachers as the Blue Streaks surrendered run after run and games ended after five innings in the 2021 season.
Little did he know, Derek said, that would be the last high school game he watched Ashlyn in from the bleachers.
Close Call
Heather Baker, who coached the HHS softball team for just one season in 2021, wasn’t gong to be returning to the team this spring spring. Soon after she informed Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley of the decision, he began the search for a new head coach.
Days, weeks passed by in the 2021-22 school year. There were no fall practices or trainings with the new head coach, but there was still time to find someone.
The year moved into the winter and then through the holiday break. Again, however, the team had yet to find its new head coach.
Students returned in January and the date circled on softball’s calendar grew closer and closer as tryouts approached. A week out from the season and the team still did no leader.
“I was standing around [saying], 'OK, someone step up to the plate, take the team,'” Derek said. “We're getting down to literally just a few days away from tryouts.”
The idea of coaching wasn’t new to Derek. His dad and Ashlyn’s grandfather, Howard Smiley, is an assistant coach for Bridgewater College softball. Derek said he just wanted someone to step up and take the team. But tryouts were under a week away.
“Eventually, I just put an email together,” Derek said. “I reached out to [Burley], and I said ‘Listen, I am willing to come in and at least be a temporary coach. If you have somebody in mind, or you're trying to secure a coach, I'm willing to come in and just get things started with these ladies.”
Derek hit send on the email. Later, Burley responded. He told Derek to come to his office to talk to him. Derek got up from his classroom and said he wasn’t expecting what Burley told him in that meeting.
“[Burley] looked at me and asked me if I would take the coaching position,” Derek said. “At that time, I realized there were really no other options.”
The Blue Streaks had their coach, but not without a few conditions from Derek. He told Burley that he wanted to pick his assistant coaches and the HHS athletic director agreed.
Derek walked out and opened his phone. He knew who he had in mind for the coaching vacancies.
“I literally walked out after saying yes, and the first two people I called were [Rodamer] and [Harrisonburg assistant coach Jeremy Dayton] and they both understood my situation,” Derek said. “They were both very willing to join with me and the three of us to run this program.”
In addition to Ashlyn, both Dayton and Rodamer have daughters on the Blue Streaks — McKenna and Mia, respectively. Derek said they didn’t want to see their daughters miss out on a chance to play either.
“They could easily [have] said no,” Derek said. “[Rodamer] was trying to run his business in the springtime and how busy landscaping can be this time of year, but he understood and knew I couldn't do it by myself. “
Together ,Derek, Jeremy and Charles devised a plan to create and build Harrisonburg softball’s program from the ground up. Starting with tryouts.
“We got to way too close to not having a season,” Ashlyn said. “It was awesome. To see him step up. He has a lot of help. He's doing a great job.”
Coming Together
Derek said 16 girls showed up to tryouts — more than he expected.
“I was shocked,” Derek said. “You have enough to make a team first and foremost. [We] had more than enough, obviously.”
Derek said tryouts went well. When the returners learned they were getting a new coaching staff, Derek said some of them were upset because they didn’t know what was going on and what was going to happen with the team.
This wasn’t a problem anymore when players got back out on the field.
“It was crazy,” Ashlyn said. “We just we didn't expect the amount of kids to come out. And we probably had more kids come out. It was a lot of people.”
Johnson said instead of evaluating for positions, the coaching staff watched and tried to figure out who would best fit where. Derek said a challenge was that this staff didn’t get fall or winter workouts with the players, so they didn’t know too much about how each player played before coming in.
Except for what he’s watched them do since little league.
“We had no preseason with them, no fall season with them,” Derek said. “You know, we were coming in and we looked at each other like, 'OK. What can we accomplish?'"
A part of tryouts wasn’t just the coaches learning what the team could do but the players learning what each other could do. Alvarado said while they were a team, they didn’t know what each other could really do last year.
“We didn't even know that half of our girls had arms,” Alvarado said. “Our center fielders could throw home. We've already learned a lot about each other. And we've learned about our coaches, and we learned about how they run the program and how they like to run softball.”
The coaches devised a set of goals for the team in their first season. The Blue Streaks were going to take all of their games to seven innings this season. Derek said a team may beat his club, but it’s not going to be a quick game.
“We expressed that with all the ladies on the team and I felt like that was a very realistic goal,” Derek said. “I think, except for two games, we've either won or made every team so far play us a full seven innings.”
The Blue Streaks also want to win games. For most teams, that’s a given. For a team that won one game in the last two seasons, it’s something to work toward.
"When this season comes to an end, I hope that maybe we can add, maybe another winner to our record," Derek said.
Looking at his team, Derek also noticed at tryouts that he had a variety of different talent levels.
He had players like Ashlyn who had been in it their whole life and loved playing softball all the time. Then, he had players who never picked up the glove before this season. They were all on the same team.
So, in order to be the most productive, Derek, Jeremy and Charles came up with an organizational system to get the players on a schedule. Everyone was going to know when practices were, when games were and what the responsibilities of the players were before and after games.
It’s just one of many things, the Blue Streaks said, about why they’ve bought into the system the coaches have installed.
“I feel like they're more dedicated to us,” Alvarado said. “They have they spent more time with us and they don't want to have a bond just on the field. But they want to have a bond off the field."
Before Harrisonburg can go for those wins, they have to have a field to play on.
Filling The Holes
There’s something about home-field advantage in sports. At the Blue Streaks field, Alvarado said, their advantage was knowing where problems in the field were.
“We've had actually a couple holes in the left field,” Alvarado said. “It's in the foul-ball area where they can run. Well, we've had three really deep holes. And they've been there for years. For as long as I can remember, they've always been there. So, like this year, they've already fixed about one deep hole. We realized that we had an underground sprinkler system.”
Derek said the coaching staff has visions for the program. One of those visions is having a field that’s just as good as anyone else’s in the area.
“I don't know if you want to call it neglected, but it has not been taken great care of over the last several years,” Derek said. “We have some great visions to bring new life. We've already had some people tell us it’s the best the fields ever looked, which is great, but it has a long ways to go.”
Derek added that Burley said he had visions to improve the athletic facilities at Harrisonburg as well, aligning with what the softball staff wants. But fixing the field isn’t just for for looks.
It’s a level of comfort and, more importantly, Derek wants all of his players to have the same opportunities and access the rest of the district has.
“Girls are constantly worried about safety issues,” Derek said. “It's not that great of a field, or, they don't have the same nice bats that some of the other teams are swinging and different things like that. So, our goal right away was to make sure that our girls were given great equipment.”
The coaching staff has patched some of the holes, and made the Blue Streaks home compare to that of Turner Ashby or Spotswood. It’s one of the long-term goals Derek, Charles and Jeremy have — to use the field as a way to help Harrisonburg come out to its strongest start ever next season.
Game Time
Six non-district games, then it was off to Valley District play. Derek said the team had to learn a lot about themselves in those games. But in those games, improvement and adversity lent themselves hand-in-hand.
Last season, Ashlyn was the pitcher for Harrisonburg. She said the team didn’t have a lot of options as she had to play all the games, all the time.
Then, three games into 2022, the sophomore took a line drive straight back to her hand. She went down.
“We were expecting the worst-case scenario,” Derek said.
Ashlyn said it ended up the best it could be. A whole lot of bruising but she’s set to be back for Harrisonburg next week. It forced Harrisonburg to look at their other pitching options early on and see who else they had.
The Blue Streaks had Johnson.
“Whenever you have a program that runs on one pitcher, it's just a ticking time bomb,” Derek said. “Johnson was a pitcher in little league.. She had some mechanical issues, and I knew what I needed to do to fix them. So I fixed them. And now she's our No. 1.”
Before Ashlyn’s injury, Johnson hadn’t pitched in two years. With Ashlyn still out, Johnson’s come in and stepped up. She’s credited it to the system the coaching staff’s created.
For Ashlyn, seeing the team step up without her, something that wouldn’t have necessarily happened last season, she said, felt amazing.
“I remember tearing up on the on the sidelines,” Ashlyn said. “I remember the first game [Johnson] was pitching and we won. It's really good knowing I have a backup that I can trust. I know [Johnson’s] gonna be there. So it's a lot of stress relief.”
The Blue Streaks learned about their pitchers — they have a rotation and Derek said they’ve never been in a place to do that before. They’ve also worked on the defense. The coaches have made everyone play every position. It goes back to tryouts: looking at the benefits of each player rather than positions.
“It’s making our infielders play every position on the infield in case we need to make changes,” Derek said. “This is how it's got to be, this is how other great programs run. Our girls have bought into it. We've seen the improvement. In the long run, it's going to make us better.”
Harrisonburg split its nondistrict slate, going 3-3. It’s doubled the wins from last year without the starting pitcher from a year ago.
District Play
The Valley District has some of the best softball teams in the area in it. Between Turner Ashby, Spotswood, Broadway and Rockbridge County, every game is a grind.
Heading into district play, Derek and his staff kept the same goals. But if his group can get a win, he won’t be sad.
“Our goal this year was to hold everything together,” Derek said.
A big area for improvement for the Blue Streaks heading into district play was their hitting. The defense was picking up, the pitching was an area of confidence. Harrisonburg wasn’t getting enough runs on the board.
“Our coaches tell the team it doesn't matter how good [Johnson] and I do,” Ashlyn said. “We can strike out every single batter but no matter what, it's going to be a dual ball game. so I think a lot of the improvement is going to be made there.”
With a few more non-district games sprinkled in with Valley District play, the Blue Streaks are in the heart of their schedule. The team dropped games with Rockbridge County, Spotswood and TA but have played them closer.
But for Derek, that Spotswood game told him a lot about his team.
“I took a picture at Spotswood going into the fifth inning, the score was three to nothing,” Derek said. “I mean, they had to play us the full seven innings. That's a really good team that we were playing against.”
Harrisonburg lost against Turner Ashby on April 20 at home after the Spotswood game and played Broadway on Friday The team was still working on their first conference win going into that one, but has held its own and is working toward goals and people are taking notice.
“I walked out to greet the umpires,” Derek said. “The one umpire looked at me and said ‘I don't know what you're doing. But you've done something. This is not the type of Harrisonburg group I would recognize.'”
The Future
McKenna Dayton put it simply when she said the coaches "are here for the long haul."
“The system runs the same if I’m not there,” Derek said. “[Charles is] there, Jeremy's there, the two of them. I think that's really, really important when you're trying to grow a program.”
The long-term goals the coaching staff has in place sets the Blue Streaks up. The team is loaded with underclassmen who have time to grow and develop.
Ashlyn said the team’s bought into the system and that having her dad as the coach, she trusts that she can go to her assistants just as much.
“I think the relationship lies with the coaches and the players,” Ashlyn said. It’s so much better with knowing them and to deal with them.”
Some players on the Blue Streaks who didn’t play travel softball before have signed up for it this summer. Derek said there are fall and winter workout plans in place. The coaching staff is going to work on more improvements on the field.
Of course, the Blue Streaks would love to add a few more wins to their slate.
“We're trying to get all of our girls involved beyond just the spring high school season,” Derek said. “To pick it up next year where we leave off this year and get better every single season.”
But for the players, the coaches have created an environment that they don’t know they’re aware of.
To Johnson, it feels comfortable. For McKenna, there’s confidence among the Blue Streaks. As for Ashlyn, it’s relief and optimism. She’ll be back in the circle next week and said she’s going to use this season to prepare for her summer travel schedule.
For Alvarado, it’s everything. It’s what all three coaches have built, and it's what they’ve made that makes her always want to be around the team — especially the upward walks toward the field, with the teams cleats clicking among themselves.
“They want to have a bond with us,” Alvarado said. “They treat us like their daughters. They all have daughters on the team, but they treat us all like daughters and I think they I think they do truly love all of us."
