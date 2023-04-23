BROADWAY — Harrisonburg picked up its second straight match victory in dominant fashion.
The Blue Streaks ran through city/county opponent Broadway in 1-through-4 singles and won all the doubles matches to claim an 8-1 Valley District boys tennis win Friday at BHS — sweeping the season series.
Corey Beshoar took down Broadway’s Tanner Fulk 8-1 in No. 1 singles action, and Julien Steins bested Broadway’s Marshal Good 8-1 in the No. 2 spot.
Owen Tompkins blanked Broadway’s Daniel Oscar 8-0 in the No. 3 hole, Louis Gibson took care of Broadway’s Bradee Crider 8-2 in the No. 4 spot.
The Gobblers picked up wins in the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, with Sam Post and Aaron Manetta grabbing wins over their Harrisonburg opponents in Yohann Malvaez and Theo Thompson. Post won 8-4, and Manetta won 8-1.
The team of Beshoar and Steins picked up an 8-1 doubles win over Fulk and Good, while Tompkins and Gibson nabbed an 8-1 victory over Oscar and Crider. Malvaez and Thompson earned an 8-2 doubles win over Post and Manetta.
BHS head coach Riley Kingsley was proud of Post for picking up a singles win and overall felt the team’s effort didn’t reflect what the score showed.
“It’s definitely a positive for us,” Kingsley said. “We knew coming in that Harrisonburg has some solid players, especially in the 1-through-3 seeds, they’re all very experienced and bring a lot of skills to the court. Being able to hang with them a little bit in some of the matches, that’s good for the team morale.”
Kingsley said he tries his best to relay to his guys that they’re putting up a great fight in every match, and the score isn’t an indicator of how they perform. Yet, he knows that’s easier said than done.
“I think they’re starting to understand that they’re not just going to get blown out,” Kingsley said. “There’s going to be some positives to take away, and I think that’s really helping them grow.”
The Streaks (6-3, 4-1 Valley) travel to East Rockingham for non-district play on Thursday, while the Gobblers travel to Rockbridge County for a Valley District match on Tuesday.
