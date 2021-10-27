It's a position that's been stable at most programs around the city/county
Dale Shifflett is in his sixth season at Spotswood, Danny Grogg is in year No. 3 at Broadway, Chris Fraser is now in midst of his fifth season with Turner Ashby and Scott Turner, although a first-year head coach, has been with the East Rockingham program in some capacity since the school first opened in 2010.
So when Kyle Gillenwater took over as head coach of the Harrisonburg football program just weeks before the start of the season this year, he knew the task at hand.
“They deserve a ton of credit," the first-year Blue Streaks coach said about his players, specifically his large senior class. "Everyone else around the area has had consistency and, for whatever reason, it hasn’t stayed that way here. That’s tough on kids."
The Blue Streaks enter this week's game against Valley District rival Rockbridge County with a .500 record, but have a renewed spirit after an upset road win last week.
Fresh off a 37-18 beating at the hands of Broadway the week before, Harrisonburg bounced back and upset first-place Turner Ashby 40-21 last Friday in Bridgewater.
“The kids played really hard, we didn’t turn it over and we could run the ball," Gillenwater said. "If you do that, you’ve always got a chance. … They practiced hard, attitudes were good. It was a really good week all the way around.”
Under Gillenwater, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator at East Rockingham before coming to HHS, it's been that type of season.
The Blue Streaks dropped their first two games in lopsided fashion, won back-to-back non-district contests and have alternated wins and losses since then.
“We have become better men off the field because it is a little bit like a real-life situation and having to adapt to change," Harrisonburg senior lineman Selassie Fields said. "It’s been a new learning experience for the team.”
On their third coach in as many seasons, the Harrisonburg seniors have had to steadily adapt to new playbooks being installed on both sides of the ball throughout the majority of their careers.
Naturally, there have been growing pains, but last week's upset of the rival Knights showed the players that things are starting to pay off for them.
“It gives us motivation to keep playing and practicing hard," Harrisonburg lineman Elohim Roque Vizcarrondo said. "We have to keep working harder together. We won’t need to stop until we mark the end of our season.”
The win not only put the Blue Streaks back at .500, but bumped them from 12th to ninth in the latest Virginia High School League Region 5D power ratings.
“Last week’s win gave us a lot of confidence," Fields said. "It shows me that if we all do our part, we can accomplish anything. The key moving forward is not letting the win go to our heads and keeping focus all week long.”
This week's game against the Wildcats marks a much-needed opportunity.
A win likely puts Harrisonburg into the eight-team playoff picture in Region 5D with just one game remaining against a struggling, one-win Spotswood squad.
“I think [last week's win] was big," Gillenwater said. "Obviously, in listening to the kids, they consider TA our biggest rival. It’s our neighbor. We had some adversity we had to deal with, as does everyone else at this time of the year, but they really stepped up to the plate and did a good job. It was a great team win. I’m pleased, for the most part, with everything that happened in the game.”
Head football coach is a position that's been stable for most schools in the city/county, but it just hasn't went down that way recently for Harrisonburg.
That's why, according to Gillenwater, his seniors deserve a lot of the credit.
"They’ve done a good job of adjusting, doing what we’ve asked them to do," Gillenwater said. "My hat goes off to every one of them.”
