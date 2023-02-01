It was senior night and the last home game of the season for the Harrisonburg boys basketball team, so the Blue Streaks wanted to send out their seniors on a winning note.
Putting together perhaps its best effort of the season, Harrisonburg broke open a close game in the second quarter and rolled past Turner Ashby 73-45 in a Valley District contest on Tuesday on Roger Bergey Court at Claude Warren Fieldhouse.
The win was just the second of the season for the Blue Streaks, with both coming over the Knights.
"It was a great team effort tonight," Blue Streaks head coach Don Burgess said. "The guys were very unselfish, we made some shots and we created a lot of offense off of our defense."
Harrisonburg scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 15-13 heading into the second. When Jack Fox hit a jumper for TA to cut the Blue Streak lead to 17-16 at the 6:13 mark of the second quarter, it was as close as the game would be the rest of the way.
The Blue Streaks went on a 9-0 run and increased their lead to 34-21 at intermission.
Harrisonburg kept the pressure on and played the entire second half very physically, and TA could not overcome a double-digit deficit the rest of the way.
Junior guard Fausto Hernandez led the Blue Streaks, who snapped a four-game losing streak, with a career-high 16 points, including four 3-point goals. Jadon Burgess added 11, including a pair of 3-point goals, Latham Fields had 10, and Kayden Hottle-Madden finished with nine.
Sophomore Beau Baylor led the Knights with 11, while Nolan Bailey and Grayson Smith had nine apiece.
All three of the Blue Streak seniors scored. In addition to Burgess' 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Jack Haverty added seven and nine rebounds, and Keith Brown had six points.
"The work ethic, leadership and behind-the-scenes things those three did was great," Don Burgess said of his seniors. "I'm so proud of them."
Both teams are back in action on Friday as Harrisonburg (2-15 overall, 2-5 Valley) heads to Broadway for its final regular-season contest, while TA (4-15, 0-6) will entertain Rockbridge County.
Turner Ashby 12 9 11 13 — 45
Harrisonburg 15 19 18 21 — 73
TURNER ASHBY (45) — Shank 0 3-4 3, Baylor 5 1-3 11, Fox 2 0-3 4, Lyons 2 0-0 5, Moseley 0 2-2 2, Smith 2 4-4 9, Bailey 2 5-8 9, Bass 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 15-29 45.
HARRISONBURG (73) — Burgess 4 -1-1 11, Brown 3 0-2 6, T. Fields 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 5 2-2 16, L. Fields 4 0-0 10, Rodriguez-Santiago 1 1-1 3, Hottle-Madden 4 1-1 9, Kuangu 2 0-0 5, Haverty 3 1-2 7, Anrawas 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-9 73.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 2 (Lyons, Smith), Harrisonburg 9 (Hernandez 4, Burgess 2, L. Fields 2, Kuangu).
