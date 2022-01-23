BROADWAY — In what Harrisonburg coach Don Burgess called a “Christmas present” of a game, the Blue Streaks took on Broadway in a low-scoring, gritty battle on Saturday in Valley District boys basketball action at BHS.
Although the Gobblers nearly made a comeback with three minutes to play, Harrisonburg held on for a 36-35 victory.
“It’s a gut-wrenching game and really gritty,” Broadway coach Dwight Walton said. “I don’t think either team was really satisfied with our performance.”
The first half flew by for both teams, with only one timeout used in the 16 minutes of play. Harrisonburg came out strong, despite early missed shots and used a sound defensive effort to force the Gobblers into several turnovers while handing business on the boards.
Broadway went nearly three minutes without a basket to close out the first half and Harrisonburg’s sophomore Kayden Hottle-Madden scored six straight points to give the Blue Streaks a 21-15 lead at intermission.
The scoring drought continued into the third quarter for Broadway, which took another three minutes to score in the frame. Even with multiple HHS turnovers, nothing was coming to fruition.
Senior guard Ben Hutcheson, who finished with eight points, did what he could to keep the game alive. The Gobblers, however, weren't able to put together a substantial run.
“It's the defense of the other team that doesn’t allow you to be sharp on offense,” Walton said. “And [today], their defense just gave us an issue of being comfortable and getting the looks you’re going for.”
After three full quarters, neither team hit a 3-pointer. It wasn't until a late trey from Broadway guard Dakota Dove that either team connected from beyond the arc. It proved to be the only made shot from long distance.
“The long-range shooting was really not an option,” Burgess said. “This day and age, the way these kids shoot the 3-pointers, we just kept telling our guys to get to the rim.”
Dove's shot with less than four minutes to play brought some life back to Broadway, but it still struggled to score consistently down the stretch.
With only three minutes to go, senior Connor Barnes drew a foul and put in two free throws to make it a one-point game, but the Gobblers (10-6, 2-1 Valley) failed to convert anymore down the stretch as Harrisonburg (4-9, 1-1 Valley) held on for its first Valley District victory of the season.
Jadon Burgess and Keith Brown finished with eight points apiece to lead the Blue Streaks while Hottle-Madden and Joel Alvarado added six each. For Broadway, Dove, Hutcheson and Conner Barnes all had eight points each.
“As ugly as it was for both squads, it was good to come out to a tough environment like Broadway and get the [win],” Burgess said.
Broadway 11 15 21 14 — 35
Harrisonburg 6 21 29 7 — 36
BROADWAY (35) — Barnes 1 5-6 7, Dove 3 1-2 8, Hutenson 4 0-0 8, Litten 0 0-0 0, Michael 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 0 0-0 0, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Barnes 1 6-6 8, Santiago 1 0-0 2, Hall 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 12-19 35.
HARRISONBURG (36) — Burgess 4 0-0 8, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 1-2 1, Brown 4 0-0 8, Walker 0 0-0 0, Hottle Madden 2 0-0 4, Walker 3 0-0 6, Alvarado 1 4-4 6, Haverty 0 1-2 1, Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-8 36.
3-Point Goals — Broadway (Dove).
(0) comments
