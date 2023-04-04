Junior standout Ashlyn Smiley went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs and also tossed a complete game with 13 strikeouts as Harrisonburg earned a 9-3 non-district softball road win over Rappahannock County on Monday.
Julia Byler, McKenna Dayton, Mia Beauzieux and Mia Rodamer all finished with two hits apiece for the Blue Streaks, while sophomore Kayli Alvarado totaled a hit and a pair of RBIs.
Dayton and junior Ryley Stroop also had RBIs for Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks (3-2) will return to action on April 10 in Crozet with a non-district contest at Western Albemarle.
