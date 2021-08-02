There's one simple, but challenging, priority at the top of Kyle Gillenwater's list.
“The first thing we’re trying to do is learn the players," the new Harrisonburg football coach said. "I still don’t know who is who. It’s happened in a hurry."
The longtime area football coach that most recently served as the East Rockingham defensive coordinator was named the Blue Streaks head football coach just three weeks ago after one-year coach Josh Carico abruptly resigned.
The result has been an unusual situation with Gillenwater being forced to learn an entirely new squad while also implementing a new playbook as well.
“It’s challenging, but it’s also rewarding," Gillenwater said on Thursday after the opening practice. "Who expects anything at this point? The kids have embraced the changes. We’ve got good athletes, decent numbers. We’ll come out here every day, go to work and see what we can do. It’s been exciting this far.”
Despite the short notice, Gillenwater managed to put together a strong coaching staff to help him at Harrisonburg that includes former NFL and James Madison linebacker and HHS Hall-of-Fame inductee Akeem Jordan.
“Immediately, you can tell they know what they’re doing," Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago said. "Obviously, they have experience. We have a lot of people that know what they’re doing, have won a lot of games. That’s really important for us. Everyone in the area knows we have talent, so to have people that know how to use it and put it together — they can really do something special.”
As players went through drills to open up preseason training camp, there was a level of intensity from the coaches that demanded immediate respect.
“I’m excited about it," Harrisonburg senior defensive end Dante Edwards said of the new coaching staff. "I like our new coaches. They seem to [coach] with high intensity and that’s what I like. Everyone is working, pushing us all. I’m excited to see what they bring to the table and what we can do this season.”
Edwards is one of many key pieces returning for a Blue Streaks squad that is desperate to make a deeper playoff run after coming up short several seasons.
“When you look at a lot of the players, we have a lot of talent coming back," said Glago, who is in his third year as the starting signal-caller. "We definitely can take that next step. It’s going to take a lot of hard work. The teams we play in the playoffs are no joke. We all know that, but I think we can definitely do it.”
With so much experience back on the field, Gillenwater's job isn't as challenging.
“I feel like I need to keep the guys together more and working hard, working toward the same goal," Edwards said. "We are pushing the young guys."
With previous stops at the Division I level, Gillenwater knows how to do the job.
“Coaching is coaching — no matter what sport it is, whether you’re the head coach or an assistant — you’re still doing the same stuff," Gillenwater said about his new role with the Blue Streaks. "I’ve been fortunate enough to have some previous jobs that have had more responsibility. Every school is different, so you have to learn what is going on but everything is going really well here so far.”
Installing a new playbook, studying film of Harrisonburg's first opponent and preparing for preseason scrimmages is surely on Gillenwater's check list.
But, first, he admitted he's trying to get to know his players personally.
Once he does that, everything else will come a little bit easier.
"I’m pleased with the effort we’ve gotten, the excitement," Gillenwater said. "They’re a little lost, though, because it’s all brand new to them. There’s about a dozen kids I can tell you their names. The rest of them? We’ll learn as we go.”
