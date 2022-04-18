Nowadays in prep athletics, attention is often turned past district play.
Teams tend to be focused on building difficult non-district schedules to build up more power points for the regional playoffs and with so many districts having a unique combination of different classifications throughout its member schools, the importance of winning a regular-season or tournament title has decreased over the years.
But that's not the case when it comes to Valley District boys soccer, at least according to two of the league's top coaches, as league play gets underway.
“For us and for me, personally, it means a lot," said Turner Ashby coach Simon Timbrell, who is in his third year with the team. "You want to be the best in your district, especially now with no district tournament. You want to be on top. … You want to judge yourself on how you fare against the rest of your league.”
The Knights are set to take on Harrisonburg in a battle for first place in the district standings tonight at 7 p.m. at HHS and both teams come in hot.
For the Blue Streaks (4-2-3), a win over Spotswood last week avenged three losses to the reigning Virginia High School League Class 3 runner-up from 2021. For TA (6-0-2), a non-district win over William Monroe kept the team unbeaten.
“It was really big, especially with the hard work they have put in," HHS coach Anthony Marasco said. "To finally see it on the field and come together for a full 80 minutes, it was a good win and a building block for the future for these guys.”
Harrisonburg has been a perennial power in the Valley District for quite some time, but Spotswood recently built a sturdy rivalry with the Blue Streaks.
While those two teams sat atop the league standings in most recent seasons, teams like Turner Ashby, Broadway and Rockbridge County tried to catch up.
“It’s getting there," Timbrell said about the culture he's developing at TA. "There are still some things to iron out. We’re not there completely and we’ve got some kids coming up, but it’s coming along nicely. We haven’t proven anything yet this season. You could say William Monroe was a nice win, but we want to judge ourselves when we play the likes of Harrisonburg or Spotswood.”
Although the Blue Streaks are the only Class 5 school in the league and will face stiff competition when they move on to Region 5D for the postseason, Marasco said his players still take a lot of pride in competing for the district title.
“I think a major reason is the proximity of the schools," Marasco said. "A lot of these guys know the kids from other schools. There’s bragging rights. It’s all good teams, too, and tough games. To win the Valley District means a lot because of the quality of teams in it and just how challenging it really is.”
Timbrell, who is familiar with the district from his time previously as the coach at Broadway, knows that anything can happen when competing in district play.
“Anybody can beat anyone," Timbrell said. "You never know which team is going to show up on any given day."
The Blue Streaks have benefited from a difficult non-district schedule to start the season and made a statement last week in Penn Laird with a 3-0 shutout of the Trailblazers.
Up until that point, Spotswood was still considered the favorite to win the district title again this season. Afterward, though, Harrisonburg had stolen the attention.
Despite that, Marasco said his team knows it has another tall task ahead in TA.
“They do a lot well," Marasco said. "[Timbrell] really has them playing as a team. They play for each other, they’re really unselfish. They have a lot of quality players and if you give them an opportunity, they are going to make you pay.”
While, ultimately, the Blue Streaks and Knights won't meet in postseason play down the road, they'll have two regular-season meetings that could go a long way in determining whether either one wins a Valley District title this season.
And although that doesn't matter to some nowadays, it certainly does to them.
“Winning the district would be huge for us," Timbrell said. "When we play [Harrisonburg and Spotswood], if we can beat them, it shows we can be in the conversation. Right now, we’re just flying under the radar. We’re not in the conversation, but we’re not out of it. We have to earn that right to be included.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.