From start to finish, it was an impressive season opener for Harrisonburg.
The young Blue Streaks looked sharp themselves while also taking advantage of several Stuarts Draft miscues throughout the night in a season-opening 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 sweep in non-conference prep volleyball action at Roger Bergey Court on Monday.
Harrisonburg second-year head coach Erin Brubaker said she was proud of her team’s effort in the opener, noting that she felt they executed well for the most part throughout the match.
“We played a great game tonight,” Brubaker said. “I was really pleased with how we came out and served the ball aggressively. We executed our game plan, and we followed through with everything we wanted to do.”
The Streaks served the ball aggressively, thanks in part to junior setter Macy Waid.
Waid had several aces throughout the match, including two of them starting the first and third sets for the home team, which helped get momentum going its way.
“It’s a little nerve-racking, Waid said. It’s never easy to be the first server. It’s just about taking it one serve at a time and getting it in. Our coach says, ‘Just get the serve in, and after that, you can have some fun and place it around. Go for certain people.’”
Other standout performers for the Blue Streaks included freshman outside hitter Nora Von Rotz and junior libero Teagan Miller.
Von Rotz had several kills, and Miller had huge digs throughout the duration of the match to help the Blue Streaks pull away convincingly.
“Nora is one of our newcomers to varsity this year,” Brubaker said. “So she has some youth still showing, but she has an outstanding swing and is a smart player. Teagan is one of the foundations of our team. She can pass any ball, dig any ball. She was all over the court.”
The Cougars were able to cut into the lead in the second and third sets, but the perseverance of the Blue Streaks was able to stop them from making it close.
“I think we had a lot of confidence from the first set,” Waid said. “So we really just had to take that, remember how we were playing, and get our communication back up. I think we became a little quiet on the court. So recovering from that and coming back together as a team, coming into the center of the huddle, is really important to us. Just having that bonding in those little moments helps us recover when they get back up.”
Meanwhile, Stuarts Draft first-year head coach Paul Yee saw improvement in his own young team as he aims to rebuild a program that is dealing with plenty of change.
“I thought we played better for us developing where we are,” Yee said. “We played better tonight than we have over our two scrimmages. I think the kids are learning a lot of new stuff. A lot of the coaches are working with the kids to get them in a good place.”
Yee also talked about where he wanted to see his team go going forward down the road as the season moves along, noting that wins and losses will naturally take care of themselves.
“The kids got to learn how to play together,” Yee said. “I think they got to learn to do the things we’re trying to teach them. I think we did a lot of stuff tonight we haven’t seen them do live and I think Harrisonburg is a pretty good squad where they’re able to play pretty good volleyball and we had to do a lot of better things. So I think from where we are when we started to where we are today, I think we’re pretty good.”
Harrisonburg (1-0) was set to get right back in action Tuesday on the road at non-conference foe Staunton (0-0), while Draft (0-1) traveled to Luray (0-1).
