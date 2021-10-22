BRIDGEWATER — It was senior quarterback Keenan Glago’s world Friday night.
Harrisonburg’s starting QB’s arm and legs were on display in the Blue Streak’s Valley District battle at Turner Ashby. In one of the most exciting Knights-Blue Streak’s games in recent years, Harrisonburg came alive and downed TA 40-21.
“Football is definitely a game of emotions,” Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “Last week we were as low as we could be and tonight we were really good.”
Unlike its matchup with Spotswood on Oct. 15, Turner Ashby’s electric offense slowed against Harrisonburg in the first quarter. The Blue Streaks forced the Knights to punt on their first possession and scored a touchdown by sophomore running back Aaron McAfee Jr on their first drive.
The Knights responded late in the first quarter. In a drive that started at Turner Ashby’s own 25-yard line, they cruised down the field, backed by the passing efficiency of senior quarterback Cole Hoover, and ended with a 22-yard touchdown catch by sophomore running back Calvin Young.
Despite the stats coming in, this game was evenly matched and entertaining from start to finish. If one team threw an interception, the other threw one too.
“We had to battle some adversity, injuries and a lot of different things that happened,” Gillenwater said.
Penalties were a major inhibitor for Harrisonburg. The Blue Streaks committed three penalties that halted scoring drives midway through the third quarter and Gillenwater said the team had things to work on.
The third quarter was the most electric quarter. Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby were tied 7-7 at the half, but the third frame saw four touchdowns.
It started with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by senior defensive back/wide receiver Dylan Burnette, igniting a Blue Streaks hot streak. Hoover ran around in the backfield for the Knights on the next drive, fumbled the ball that eventually led to another Harrisonburg score — this one by junior wide receiver Kris Walker.
“Winning and losing is what’s important, I thought all three phases played well,” Gillenwater said.”
Again, this was an even game. After a 21-7 Harrisonburg lead, special teams excelled again withTurner Ashby sophomore running back Justin Spence returning the ball back 85 yards .
Well, at least for a play or two for the Knights.
Glago threw another touchdown, this time to sophomore wide receiver Xavier Williams, for 32 yards to add to the Blue Streaks lead. A failed two-point conversion attempt resulted from a roughing the kicker call — but this game was all Harrisonburg.
“[Glago] played really well,” Gillenwater said. “Offensively we moved the ball well and we have all year.”
As the fourth quarter began, Turner Ashby was driving close to the endzone. The Knight offense, which was quiet since the first quarter, finally found the endzone to start the final frame as senior running back Samuel Shickel crossed the plane on a two-yard run. The game was going to come down to the final 10 minutes.
In a wild finish that included a fake field goal and multiple missed passes, Harrisonburg came out with the win at the end backed by two late fourth-quarter touchdowns, defeating Turner Ashby 40-21.
“Coaches did a great job, [players] played really well,” Gillenwater said. “I’m proud of them, it was a good win.”
Harrisonburg improves to 4-4 and hosts Rockbridge County on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Turner Ashby drops to 5-3 and welcomes Waynesboro on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
