No team experienced a better first week than Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks completed a perfect week, winning their third straight to start the season with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 sweep of non-district foe Strasburg at home on Thursday.
Macy Waid, a junior setter, continued to showcase why she may be one of the area’s best players, dishing out 18 assists and serving up a team-high 11 aces in the victory.
As a team, Harrisonburg finished with a ridiculous 25 aces in the three-set rout.
Junior outside hitter Veronica Gutierrez led the Streaks with a team-high 10 kills.
Also chipping in was sophomore Sarah Hairston with eight kills and a pair of blocks, while junior Teagan Miller finished with a team-high nine digs and also served up six aces.
Harrisonburg (3-0) will look to continue its early-season hot streak on Tuesday with a trip to Stuarts Draft (1-2), while Strasburg (0-2) hosts Riverheads (1-1) on Saturday.
