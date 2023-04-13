Harrisonburg made the road trip to Lexington on Tuesday and returned with an impressive 8-1 Valley District girls tennis victory.
Freshman standout Leslie Yang earned an 8-2 win over Rockbridge County’s Sophia Fafatas in the top spot to continue her strong year.
Other winners for the Blue Streaks included junior Sophia Pimentel Yoder, with an 8-0 victory at No. 2, junior Clare Kirwan picking up an 8-3 win at the No. 3 spot, and junior Caryanne Shaw winning at No. 4.
Olivia Eberly, another junior, and sophomore Veronica Gutierrez won at the No. 5 and No. 6 spots for Harrisonburg in the road victory.
Yang/Shaw and Eberly/Gutierrez also picked up a pair of victories in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches for the Blue Streaks.
The lone win for the Wildcats came at No. 1 doubles in a 9-8 (7-2) victory from the senior Fafatas and freshman Corinna Allen.
Harrisonburg (4-3, 2-0 Valley) returns to action Friday with a massive district contest at home against city/county opponent Spotswood.
Rockbridge (2-3, 1-1 Valley) will travel to Penn Laird on April 18.
